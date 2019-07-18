Innowatts Hires New Chief Revenue Officer and Brings in Additional Funding

HOUSTON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innowatts, a leading provider of AI-enabled energy analytics solutions, today announced the appointment of Eric Danziger as its new Chief Revenue Officer. The company also secured additional funding from Veronorte, a South American venture capital firm backed by one of the largest utilities in Colombia.

The addition of Veronorte caps off the company's Series B funding and rounds up Innowatts' diverse network of investment partners to represent all major global energy markets, including the United States, Europe, Japan, and South America.

Innowatts brought Danziger on to build and scale the business following a year of rapid growth and expansion. Danziger, who has been in the cleantech and smart grid industry for the past 10 years, was previously the co-founder of Genability, a cleantech and data analytics software firm, which provides software and data analytics for some of the biggest names in solar, storage, electric transportation, connected homes and businesses. He also sits on the board of several technology companies, including Electrious and Windo Technologies.

As Innowatts' Chief Revenue Officer, Danziger will focus on the growth and sales of eUtility™, an integrated cloud-based platform that provides nearly 21 million energy consumers and their energy providers with predictive energy intelligence, leading to lower energy costs and more reliable and personalized energy experiences.

Danziger will be based out of Innowatts' global headquarters in Houston, TX, and is responsible for leading worldwide sales, marketing, market development and channel partnerships. "As the utility grid becomes more complex with the proliferation of electric vehicles and distributed generation," said Danziger, "utility companies have to adapt to the data generated and needs of their consumers to manage these complex requirements."

Innowatts previously announced the initial closing of its Series B funding in May 2019, led by Energy Impact Partners, with participation from Shell Ventures, Evergy Ventures, Iberdrola and Energy and Environment Investment. The newest investor in the round is Veronorte, a South American-based venture capital firm.

"In order to meet the growing demand for Innowatts eUtility™ platform across global energy markets, we have to evolve and scale our product development and commercialization framework," said Sid Sachdeva, CEO and founder of Innowatts. "Eric brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be instrumental in enabling Innowatts move to the next level of scalability plus growth."

About Innowatts

Innowatts is a leading provider of AMI-enabled predictive analytics and AI-based solutions for utilities, energy retailers and smart energy communities. To date, the Innowatts eUtility™ technology platform has provided nearly 21 million energy consumers and their energy providers with access to lower energy costs and more reliable and personalized energy experience. Innowatts is backed by Energy Impact Partners, Evergy Ventures, Shell Ventures, Iberdrola (Spain), Energy and Environment Investment (Japan) and Veronorte (Columbia). For more information, please visit www.innowatts.com

Contact

Bob Champagne

SVP & Chief Marketing Officer

Innowatts, Inc.

bob@innowatts.com

SOURCE Innowatts

Related Links

http://www.innowatts.com

