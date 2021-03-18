Innowatts Honored in Inc. 5000 and Forbes Next 1000 Rankings

HOUSTON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI energy innovator Innowatts today announced its recognition for the second year running in the Inc. 5000 ranking, marking 5 years of consistent strong revenue growth and the firm's continuing success as one of the fastest growing private companies in Texas. The accolade came as CEO Siddhartha Sachdeva was also honored in Forbes' inaugural Next 1000 list, which acknowledges the world's most successful and promising new entrepreneurs.

As a tech company proudly based in Texas, Innowatts is bringing new innovations to a state with a rich history of energy transformation. The company's AI-powered analytics, driven by data from over 40 million smart meters, are transforming the ways in which global utilities and electricity providers leverage data to unlock grid edge opportunities, increase customer value, and accelerate progress toward a sustainable future.

Innowatts' strong growth was due in large part to its founder and CEO Siddhartha Sachdeva, who was recognized in this year's inaugural Forbes Next 1000 list. Selected by top business thinkers and entrepreneurs including LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman, baseball legend Alex Rodriguez, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, and Morgan Stanley managing director Carla Harris, the Next 1000 ranking honors diverse and rising entrepreneurs who are redefining the American Dream.

Growing up near Delhi, India, Sachdeva remembers the power flickering off multiple times a day, and swore he'd improve things when he grew up. After a successful international business career Sachdeva settled in Houston, and worked for energy giants including Reliant and NRG before founding Innowatts in 2014. Now a globally recognized energy leader, Innowatts recently launched in India, helping keep the lights on for a new generation of children.

"The COVID-19 crisis has brought challenges for the energy sector, but there will always be a need for accurate forecasting and real-time intelligence," Sachdeva says. "Innowatts has flourished by using its groundbreaking AI technologies to help customers build resilience and cope with the unprecedented shifts in power consumption caused by the pandemic."

About Innowatts:

Innowatts is a leading energy SaaS platform that utilizes best-in-class artificial intelligence to help electricity providers unlock grid edge opportunities, increase customer value, and accelerate the transition to sustainable energy solutions. The Innowatts platform harnesses insights from more than 40 million meters, delivering real-time, customer-centric energy analytics with unprecedented accuracy. With clients and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Innowatts is a global leader, enabling energy providers to become truly customer-focused and fully leverage the power of data to transform their businesses. For more information, please visit www.innowatts.com .

SOURCE Innowatts LLC

Related Links

https://www.innowatts.com

