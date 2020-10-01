Innowatts Partners with Iberdrola Texas To Support Wind-Power Expansion

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Technology provider, Innowatts, today announced that it will partner with Iberdrola Texas , a leading retail provider of renewable wind energy, to deploy its AI-powered platform, and drive adoption of green home energy sourced directly from Texas wind farms.

Iberdrola Texas is part of the Iberdrola Group, which serves over 100 million customers and is the world's No.1 producer of wind power. Spearheading Iberdrola's expansion into the U.S. market, Iberdrola Texas is now helping customers across the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market, which serves 25 million Texas residents, to access cost-effective, 100% green electricity.

Using the most advanced and fastest-learning AI technology, anchored around meter-level energy insights, Innowatts will deploy its full product suite to enable Iberdrola Texas to manage the variable nature of renewable supply, while providing cost-effective, personalized energy plans, products and services to its customers.

"Innowatts has unrivaled expertise in meter-level intelligence, and a wealth of experience in the retail energy sector," said Laney Brown, president of Iberdrola USA. "As we expand our presence in ERCOT, we're relying on Innowatts' platform and partnership to help us bring more energy-saving and sustainability insights to our customers."

"After partnering with Iberdrola in their core European markets, we're extending our collaboration into North America starting with Texas — a state known for weather conditions that can pack four seasons' worth of volatility into a 48-hour period," said Siddhartha Sachdeva, CEO of Innowatts. "Iberdrola Texas is a forward-thinking energy retailer that fully understands the value of a customer-centric approach. We look forward to helping them effectively adapt to this challenging market with data-driven load forecasting to optimize pricing, manage risk, and enhance customer value."

About Innowatts:

Innowatts is a leading energy SaaS platform that utilizes best-in-class artificial intelligence to help electricity providers unlock grid edge opportunities, increase customer value, and accelerate the transition to sustainable energy solutions. The Innowatts platform harnesses insights from more than 40 million meters, delivering real-time, customer-centric energy analytics with unprecedented accuracy. With clients and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Innowatts is a global leader, enabling energy providers to become truly customer-focused and fully leverage the power of data to transform their businesses. For more information, please visit www.innowatts.com .

About Iberdrola Texas

Iberdrola Texas is part of the Iberdrola Group (IBERDROLA, S.A), one of the world's largest electric integrated utility providers and a global leader in wind energy, and also an investor in Innowatts through its venture capital program PERSEO . The company produces and supplies energy to more than 100 million customers around the world. Iberdrola Texas is a leader in renewable energy that delivers 100% green electricity sourced exclusively from Avangrid Renewables Texas wind farms. For more information, visit www.iberdrolatexas.com . For additional information about how Iberdrola Texas delivers 100% pure Texas Wind Energy, visit, https://iberdrolatexas.com/about .

Media Contact:

David Wamsley

415-259-9104

[email protected]

SOURCE Innowatts LLC

Related Links

https://www.innowatts.com

