Innowireless Strengthens Partnership with Autotalks as Strategic Partner for SECTON3 and TEKTON3 Chipsets

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innowireless, a global leader in wireless communication solutions, is proud to announce its status as the strategic partner for Autotalks' state-of-the-art SECTON3 and TEKTON3 chipsets, effective this December. This collaboration highlights the shared vision of both companies to advance innovation and accelerate progress in the rapidly expanding Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market.

As an alpha vendor, Innowireless will provide advanced V2X modules powered by Autotalks' 3rd-generation chipsets. These cutting-edge chipsets are specifically engineered to meet the growing demands of connected mobility, enabling advanced safety applications (Day 2+) and setting the stage for smarter, safer roads. The close development collaboration with Autotalks, will allow Innowireless to lead the development of next-generation V2X modules for the mass market.

This strategic partnership places Innowireless and Autotalks at the forefront of the V2X ecosystem, delivering transformative solutions that address the evolving needs of automotive, e-bike, and smart road infrastructure manufacturers globally.

"We are honored to be the strategic partner for Autotalks' SECTON3 and TEKTON3 chipsets," said Youngsu Kwak, CEO of Innowireless. "This partnership positions us at the forefront of V2X innovation, enabling us to deliver advanced solutions that meet the ever-changing demands of connected and autonomous vehicles."

Ram Shallom, Autotalks' VP of Business Development and Marketing APAC, commented, "Innowireless' expertise in wireless communication and their unwavering commitment to excellence make them the perfect strategic partner. Together, we are poised to redefine the V2X landscape with transformative technology and solutions."

About Innowireless

Innowireless is a leading provider of wireless communication solutions, offering advanced tools to optimize and validate wireless networks. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and quality, Innowireless empowers manufacturers, network operators, and infrastructure providers with reliable solutions that enhance connectivity and efficiency. The company is also expanding its business into the distribution of semiconductors for automotive applications and the development of V2X communication equipment and testing devices. Furthermore, Innowireless has received an FCC waiver for C-V2X deployment, cementing its role as a key player in the V2X ecosystem.

About Autotalks

Autotalks is a pioneering leader in the V2X chipset market, dedicated to improving road safety and mobility through its automotive-qualified chipsets. Designed to perform in diverse and challenging environments, Autotalks' technology significantly enhances the coordination of vehicles, self-driving cars, and vulnerable road users.

For more information about Innowireless' V2X solutions and this partnership, please visit www.innowireless.com or contact [email protected].

