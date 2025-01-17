INNOXONE Revolutionizes the Golfing Experience with Cutting-Edge Cart Lineup at The 2025 PGA Show

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INNOXONE is proud to invite PGA Show attendees to discover the future of golf transportation through its groundbreaking lineup of golf carts. These innovative solutions are designed to enhance the golfer's experience while offering golf courses exciting opportunities to boost revenue and improve player satisfaction.

Visit Booth #3217 and Demo Day to test drive these state-of-the-art products and experience them firsthand.

The INNO-F1: Precision Meets Independence

New 2025 Lineup F1 The Number 1 Single Rider Golf Cart

Ideal for golfers who enjoy a solo journey, the INNO-F1 single-rider golf cart combines efficiency, comfort, and maneuverability. Its lightweight design enables players to navigate the course quickly, enhancing pace of play while delivering a personalized and enjoyable ride.

The INNO-F2: Tradition Reimagined

The INNO-F2 offers a modern take on the classic two-seater golf cart, catering to golfers who value shared experiences. With advanced engineering and sleek aesthetics, it delivers unmatched reliability, comfort, and storage, ensuring an exceptional round of golf every time.

The Robo Caddy: Technology and Tradition United

A game-changer in golf course innovation, the all-new Robo Caddy blends convenience with tradition. This autonomous cart offers golfers the freedom to choose between riding or walking, seamlessly following them to their ball. By eliminating the need to push or pull a cart or carry clubs, golfers can focus on the essence of the game—strategy, tradition, and camaraderie.

Solina Golf Club and INNOXONE: A Partnership for the Future

The Bryan Brothers, Wesley and George, along with investor Greg Middleton, recently acquired Indian River Golf Club in South Congaree, South Carolina, now rebranded as Solina Golf Club. In 2024, Solina received the first batch of INNO-F1 single-rider carts, marking an exciting milestone for INNOXONE.

Mr. Young Kim, President and Designer of INNOXONE, expressed his pride:

"Seeing my design come to life and delivering our first batch of INNO-F1 carts to Solina Golf Club was truly amazing."

Investor Greg Middleton from Solina Golf Club shared his enthusiasm:

"I was thrilled to receive the Single Rider Golf Carts. The first thing we did was jump in and play 18 holes. The convenience of driving straight to your ball was incredible—we completed the round in just three hours at a relaxed, enjoyable pace."

About INNOXONE

Founded in Silicon Valley by the award-winning INNODESIGN, INNOXONE has been a leader in innovative designs for over 37 years. Known for its groundbreaking approach to functionality and aesthetics, INNOXONE continues to redefine standards across industries.

In 2023, INNOXONE made waves at the Orlando PGA Show by unveiling the INNO-F1, the world's first-ever single-rider golf cart designed from the ground up. The INNO-F1 earned recognition as one of the top five golf carts at the show and was featured on CNBC/Golf Channel Live TV, captivating audiences worldwide.

For more information, visit innogolfcarts.com.

Contact Information

Fleet and Direct Sales

Tony Duran

INNOXONE

(562) 787-4183

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

Jason Keesling

Write Right Media

(602) 387-0616

SOURCE INNOXONE