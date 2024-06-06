Inns of Monterey Announce Summertime Savings

Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa: Celebrate the Best of Summer with a 20% discount. Midweek stays, Sunday through Thursday book prior to June 30, are 20% off all room types on select dates for travel through September 30, 2024. This is a significant saving on a luxurious stay in the heart of picturesque Old Town Monterey. Guests also enjoy modern comforts and signature amenities, including paid on-site parking, electric vehicle charging stations, complimentary Wi-Fi, a fitness room, an outdoor heated pool, free use of bicycles and pet-friendly accommodations. Spa treatments and an immersed wellness experience are available at the relaxing DESUAR, a deluxe, private day spa adjacent to the hotel. The historic Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is at 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940. For reservations, visit www.hotelcasamunras.com or call (800) 222-2446.

Monterey Bay Inn: Monterey Adventure Package. Summer adventures await, whether it's gliding on a kayak or paddleboard paddle through the sparkling waters of Monterey Bay or riding along the Monterey Bay Coastal Recreational Trail for amazing ocean views. The "Monterey Adventure Package" includes accommodations for two and a full-day bike, kayak, or paddleboard rental. Now through Summer, rates start at $319. The waterfront Monterey Bay Inn is conveniently located adjacent to the popular San Carlos Beach, within walking distance to the Coast Guard Pier, Cannery Row Shopping, and Monterey Bay Aquarium. Guestrooms have balconies with outdoor furniture to enjoy the sweeping view of Monterey Bay; amenities include a rooftop hot tub, afternoon cookies, easy access to the beach, and complimentary continental breakfast delivered to the guestroom. Monterey Bay Inn is at 242 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940. For reservations, visit www.montereybayinn.com or call or call (800) 424-6242.

Spindrift Inn: Table for Two Romance Package. Spindrift Inn's "Table for Two Romance Package" includes accommodations for two at Monterey's most romantic waterfront hotel and a $100 gift certificate to dine at Cannery Row's world-famous Sardine Factory. Only available now through July. The Sardine Factory Restaurant on Cannery Row is the Monterey Peninsula's iconic destination for fine dining and special occasions. Spindrift Inn is in the heart of Cannery Row and affords guests easy access to all that Monterey offers, including the renowned Monterey Bay Aquarium, vibrant boutiques, and lively restaurants. The newly renovated rooms feature sweeping views of Monterey Bay or a bird's eye view of the fabled Cannery Row. The peaceful guestrooms feature cozy fireplaces, and complimentary breakfast is delivered to the guestroom each morning and guests may enjoy afternoon wine & cheese before dinner plans. It is located at 625 Cannery Row, Monterey, California, 93940. For reservations, visit www.spindriftinn.com or call or call (800) 841-1879.

Victorian Inn: Stay Longer and Save. If you're ready for a seaside vacation and craving ocean breezes, Victorian Inn offers a warm charm that celebrates the historic Lang House and adventurous spirit of Monterey. Stay three nights and receive 15% off any room type, including a flexible cancel plan. Stay four nights and save 25% off any room type. The Victorian Inn is steps from Cannery Row, features garden courtyards, quiet oversized guest rooms, and cozy marble fireplaces in each room. A complimentary hot breakfast buffet is served each morning, and an afternoon wine and cheese reception is held each evening in the reception area of the original Lange House. Victorian Inn is perfect for travelers and families who appreciate relaxed surroundings and a convenient location just a short walk to Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Victorian Inn is pet-friendly, located at 487 Foam Street, Monterey, California 93940. For reservations, visit www.victorianinn.com or call (800) 232-4141.

Wave Street Inn: Advance Booking Special 15% Discount. Make plans to enjoy a Monterey getaway and save 15% per night on published rates. You must book 14 days in advance to take advantage of this offer. Wave Street Inn is just steps from the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Pacific Grove's Lovers Point, and the Monterey Bay Coastal Trail. The hotel's beachy décor features contemporary art and pops of ocean-blue and starfish-orange accents for a sunny, laid-back vibe. Wave Street Inn has outdoor fire pits, the perfect way to unwind after a busy day. Wave Street Inn is at 571 Wave Street, Monterey, California 93940. For reservations, visit www.wavestreetinn.com or call (800) 764-2595.

