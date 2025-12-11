Inns of Monterey Offers Free Night Stays this Holiday Season!

Unwrap Holiday Magic at Inns of Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dash away to the Monterey Peninsula this holiday season, where festive cheer and coastal charm come together. Inns of Monterey is offering an exclusive package across its boutique hotels: Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa, Spindrift Inn, Monterey Bay Inn, Wave Street Inn, and Victorian Inn. When you stay two nights, the third night is on us! Each inn has its own unique style, perfect for guests who want to jingle and mingle by the ocean or cozy up with a festive view. From twinkling lights to seaside strolls, let Inns of Monterey be your holiday home base and make this season unforgettable.

Cannery Row Tree Lighting

Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa: Celebrate the Best of the Season with a 2-night stay and receive the 3rd night free . This is a significant savings available on select midweek and weekend dates throughout Winter. Casa Munras is a 4.5-acre playground, centrally located, resort-style oasis in the heart of picturesque Old Town Monterey. Guests also enjoy modern comforts and signature amenities, including paid on-site parking, electric vehicle charging stations, complimentary Wi-Fi, a fitness room, an outdoor heated pool, free bicycle use, and pet-friendly accommodations. Spa treatments are available at the DESUAR Spa, a deluxe, private day spa adjacent to the hotel. The historic Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is at 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940. For reservations, visit www.hotecasamunas.com or call (800) 222-2446.

Monterey Bay Inn: Enjoy the third night on us across all accommodations! Exciting winter adventures await with stunning panoramic views of Monterey Bay's marine sanctuary. Spend your days on your private, expansive balcony, where you can admire the local wildlife and even go whale watching from the comfort of your guestroom. This special offer of a third free night is available to book now through December 31, 2025, for travel through March 31, 2026. All accommodations, including oceanfront, are available to book now. The Monterey Bay Inn is conveniently located next to the popular San Carlos Beach and is within walking distance of the Coast Guard Pier, Cannery Row shopping, and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. All guestrooms feature balconies with outdoor furniture to savor the sweeping views of Monterey Bay. Our amenities include a rooftop hot tub, easy beach access, and a complimentary continental breakfast delivered to your guestroom. The Monterey Bay Inn is located at 242 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940. For reservations, visit www.montereybayinn.com or call (800) 424-6242.

Spindrift Inn: Stay two nights and the third night is on us! Take advantage of this holiday special with our two-night stay, and the third night is on us! It's the perfect time to get away to the coast. Spindrift Inn is in the heart of Cannery Row and offers guests easy access to all that Monterey has to offer, including the renowned Monterey Bay Aquarium, vibrant boutiques, and lively restaurants. The renovated rooms feature sweeping views of Monterey Bay or a bird's-eye view of the fabled Cannery Row. The peaceful guestrooms feature cozy fireplaces, and complimentary breakfast is delivered to the guestroom each morning. It is located at 652 Cannery Row, Monterey, California, 93940. For reservations, visit www.spindriftinn.com or call (800) 841-1879.

Victorian Inn: If you're ready for a seaside vacation and craving ocean breezes, Victorian Inn is one of the most picturesque coastal retreats on California's central coast. Stay three nights and receive 33% off any room type each evening, including a flexible cancellation plan. The Victorian Inn is steps from Cannery Row and features garden courtyards, quiet, oversized guest rooms, and cozy marble fireplaces in each room. A complimentary hot breakfast buffet is served each morning, and an afternoon wine-and-cheese reception is held each evening in the reception area. Victorian Inn is perfect for travelers and families who appreciate relaxed surroundings and a convenient location, just a short walk to Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Victorian Inn is pet-friendly, located at 487 Foam Street, Monterey, California 93940. For reservations, visit www.victorianinn.com or call (800) 232-4141.

Wave Street Inn: Celebrate the Best of the Season with a Stay 2 nights and receive the 3rd night free . For families who want to enjoy area attractions, the Wave Street Inn is just a hop, skip, and jump from the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Lovers Point in Pacific Grove, and the Monterey Bay Coastal Trail. Wave Street Inn has outdoor fire pits, the perfect way to unwind after a busy day. The beachy décor, contemporary art, and pops of ocean-blue and starfish-orange accents for a sunny, laid-back vibe. Wave Street Inn is at 571 Wave Street, Monterey, California 93940. For reservations, visit www.wavestreetinn.com or call (800) 764-2595.

The Inns of Monterey offer five unique boutique hotels, each providing a distinctive and intimate Monterey experience. Located in prime locations, the properties blend personalized service and modern comforts with a deep connection to the area's history and natural beauty. Committed to sustainability, Inns of Monterey properties have received certifications like Green Seal Silver for their eco-friendly practices, which blend luxury with environmental stewardship. For more information, visit the official Inns of Monterey website or call 800-232-4141.

