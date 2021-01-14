INNsight To Launch ADA Tray® 2.1 As A Plug-In On Major Web Development Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --INNsight, the leading digital marketing system for hotels, is rolling out a plug-in version of its popular, patent-pending ADA Tray® to major website development platforms, including WordPress, Wix, Shopify, and SquareSpace. ADA Tray® is a web accessibility utility that sits on top of web pages as an assistive technology that helps individuals with mobility, audio or visual impairments better engage with any website. This proven software has not only made many websites more accessible to all, but it has helped improve the legal protection for businesses from Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and web accessibility lawsuits.

Raj Patel, CEO of INNsight, says: "We are incredibly excited to roll out our web accessibility technologies to more platforms. ADA Tray® has been proven to improve the accessibility of many websites while also providing these businesses protection from spurious 'click-by' ADA lawsuits claiming that their website is not accessible. When individuals see the ADA Tray® embedded on a website, they recognize that the web developer has taken web accessibility seriously."

Website accessibility can be complicated and difficult. The ADA Tray® instantly strengthens the accessibility of any website by offering dozens of filters and a multitude of configurations to make any website more tailored for the audio, visual, and mobility requirements of website visitors. Increasing compliance to Website Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) Version 2.1 and Section 508 requirements will improve visitors' experience to websites powered by the largest website builders and reduce the liability from claims of not having a website that is 'accessible'.

ADA Tray® is evergreen software, and new features are automatically added and rolled out, so clients simply need to add the plug-in to their website and not worry about maintenance. INNsight will be rolling out the ADA Tray® plug-in to major website development platform marketplaces so more websites can quickly become accessible to all.

Learn more at www.ADAshield.com/ADA-Tray

SOURCE INNsight

