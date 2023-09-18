InnSure launches cross-disciplinary network of experts, innovators and climate-impacted communities

News provided by

InnSure

18 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

InnSure Corps program to connect next generation of leaders to new ideas in order to solve climate change-related challenges

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InnSure, the mission-driven nonprofit dedicated to harnessing the power of the insurance industry to combat climate change, announced today the launch of InnSure Corps, a cross-disciplinary network of experts, innovators and climate-impacted communities.

Designed to support leadership development by connecting professionals across traditional boundaries, InnSure Corps is dedicated to innovating and deploying insurance core competencies as a primary tool to amplify and accelerate climate-friendly practices and facilitate more resilient communities. 

"Climate change is the defining professional development challenge for the next generation of insurance leaders, and understanding the power of insurance is a crucial professional development area for climate action leaders across all sectors," said Doug Shulkin, InnSure Corps Program Director. "Through this new initiative, our collective efforts will make the world safer, more secure, and more sustainable."

InnSure Corps is launching founding Chapters in Boston, NYC, Chicago and Austin, TX. Participants will have access to member-only events, event discounts, networking, project opportunities, educational workshops, leadership initiatives, and a regular newsletter, among other benefits.

Corporate Sponsors of InnSure Corps will also reap benefits from involvement with the program, particularly when it comes to attracting, developing, and maintaining talent and fostering the next generation of responsible leadership. As a mission-driven organization, InnSure is well-positioned to help companies develop and maintain a focus on sustainability and inclusivity.

InnSure is actively seeking members, mentors, founding chapter presidents for new locations, and leaders to drive the program agenda by leading programming councils. Professionals interested in learning more about InnSure Corps and how to get involved should navigate to Join InnSure Corps or email [email protected].

About InnSure

InnSure is a mission-driven nonprofit at the intersection of insurance innovation and climate change. By amplifying and accelerating climate-friendly insurance solutions and innovation, InnSure is catalyzing a quick, bold, and decisive insurance industry response to climate risk. The organization views its mission through a societal lens, looking for nature-positive ways that insurance can make the world better, create new markets, close the protection gap, increase community resilience, and accelerate the transition to carbon net zero. Through initiatives like the annual InnSure Climate Forum and the NYSERDA-supported Insurance Innovation for Climate-Technology Solutions program, the InnSure ecosystem is designed to foster collaboration between insurance professionals, policymakers, communities, entrepreneurs, risk capacity providers, investors, and stakeholders. For more on InnSure, visit  https://innsure.org/.

SOURCE InnSure

Also from this source

InnSure Names Climate Change Leaders from Marsh McLennan, The Nature Conservatory and Environmental Defense Fund to Board of Directors

InnSure to fund climate risk insurance innovators

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.