InnSure Names Climate Change Leaders from Marsh McLennan, The Nature Conservatory and Environmental Defense Fund to Board of Directors

New board members to bring insurance, climate & policy expertise to mission-driven nonprofit

BOSTON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InnSure, a mission-driven nonprofit dedicated to harnessing the power of the insurance industry to combat climate change, announced today the addition of three industry changemakers to its board of directors.

Joining InnSure's board of directors are:

Francis Bouchard – A career insurance public affairs leader focused on leveraging the role that insurance can play in addressing climate change, Francis currently serves as Managing Director, Climate at Marsh McLennan.







– A career insurance public affairs leader focused on leveraging the role that insurance can play in addressing climate change, Francis currently serves as Managing Director, Climate at Marsh McLennan. Alison Bowden - An ecologist who builds collaborative solutions to environmental challenges in a social-ecological systems framework, Alison has key experience with mainstreaming nature-based solutions to improve water quality and resilience to extreme weather through her current role as Director of Science & Strategy at The Nature Conservancy.







- An ecologist who builds collaborative solutions to environmental challenges in a social-ecological systems framework, Alison has key experience with mainstreaming nature-based solutions to improve water quality and resilience to extreme weather through her current role as Director of Science & Strategy at The Nature Conservancy. Carolyn Kousky – As AVP for Economics and Policy at the Environmental Defense Fund, Carolyn's research and policy work focuses on analyzing the challenges, developing innovative solutions, finding pathways to scale impact, and developing cross-sector and cross-disciplinary partnerships focused on securing positive change.

"InnSure's purpose is rooted in developing innovative ways for the insurance industry to contribute to the battle against climate risk, and Francis, Alison and Carolyn all bring incredible industry-leading and scientific expertise to our cause," said Charlie Sidoti, InnSure Executive Director. "As we work to facilitate the progression of creative climate solutions from Blue-sky to Blueprint, we are excited to harness the collective insurance, climate, and policy expertise of our newest board members."

The expansion of InnSure's board comes at an exciting time for the organization, which is currently in the process of launching an innovation challenge, working on co-creation projects, and developing a data sandbox initiative, among other key undertakings. InnSure's new board members will be instrumental in advising on these and other organizational priorities and programs.

"The insurance industry has a critical role to play in building a nature positive economy, and InnSure is on the front line of innovation,: said new board member Alison Bowden. "I'm excited to work with this team to implement solutions to the climate crisis."

"I am excited to be joining the board of directors at InnSure and to work with them to harness the potential of insurance for tackling our climate challenges," said new board member Carolyn Kousky. "I look forward to contributing my knowledge and expertise to help support the Insurance Innovation for Climate-Technology Solutions program and other initiatives that will create a more resilient future for communities around the world."

About InnSure

InnSure is a mission-driven nonprofit at the intersection of insurance innovation and climate change. By amplifying and accelerating climate-friendly insurance solutions and innovation, InnSure is catalyzing a quick, bold, and decisive insurance industry response to climate risk. The organization views its mission through a societal lens, looking for nature-positive ways that insurance can make the world better, create new markets, close the protection gap, increase community resilience, and accelerate the transition to carbon net zero. Through initiatives like the annual InnSure Climate Forum and the NYSERDA-funded Insurance Innovation for Climate-Technology Solutions program, the InnSure ecosystem is designed to foster collaboration between insurance professionals, policymakers, communities, entrepreneurs, risk capacity providers, investors, and stakeholders. For more on InnSure, visit https://innsure.org/.

