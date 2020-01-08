Innventure Continues Growth in 2020 with Capital Strategy New Hire

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innventure is announcing the recent hire of Lucas Harper as Chief Strategy Officer of Capital Markets, to lead the firm's business and capital strategy development.

Lucas has over 20 years of experience in fund raising and building businesses including large institutional investment organizations as well as venture start-up companies. Leveraging his career focused on building and scaling new firms, products and investment platforms, Lucas has been hired to further solidify Innventure as the leading commercialization partner for multinational corporations. Lucas has historically closed in excess of $1B for proprietary investment products and the seeding and build-out of multiple investment platforms, investment products and new ventures.

Prior to joining Innventure, Lucas formed Santa Monica Capital Group, LLC ("SMCG") to provide business and management consulting, capital raising solutions and operational advisory services to venture start-ups. During that time, Lucas also Co-Founded Coldbranch, LLC, in 2017 to form a joint venture with a Greenville, SC-based multi-family investment office focused on private equity, venture capital and acceleration of capital investments. In 2009, Lucas launched Ocean Avenue Investment Partners ("OAIP") which, along with the firm's affiliates, focused on the acquisition, management, rehabilitation and sale of residential real estate in the workforce housing space across the US. In 2005, Lucas was recruited by Santa Monica-based Wilshire Associates to lead the ground-up creation and development of a multi-manager hedge fund and portable alpha business for Wilshire Funds Management.

Prior to these positions, Lucas was Vice President at Coast Asset Management, leading the capital raising efforts for the $4B single and multi-manager hedge fund. Lucas was also Regional Director for Investorforce, Inc, a company dedicated to providing investment manager due diligence and selection services to the institutional community where he was responsible for generating nearly $14B of investment manager searches.

Lucas began his career working as an investment and performance analyst for Asset Strategy Consulting, an institutional investment consulting firm advising on over $200B of assets. Lucas has a B.A. in Economics from the University of California at Santa Barbara, is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) and currently holds SEC Series 7 and Series 63 licenses.

About Innventure, a Wasson Enterprise Partnership

Innventure has more than 20 years of experience identifying disruptive technologies and creating successful new companies. The group combines the expertise of Wasson Enterprise (WE), a family-based investment firm led by former Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Greg Wasson, and XL Tech Group (XLTG), Innventure's precursor company. The team has a long history of identifying breakthrough technology solutions that address unmet needs and have sufficient economic impact to drive and sustain changed customer behaviors. Innventure's initial sourcing deal with Procter & Gamble took place on December 2015. Learn more at www.innventure.com.

