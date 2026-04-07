INO Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Securities Lawsuit -- The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO).

Shareholders who purchased shares of INO during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/inovio-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=185253&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: October 10, 2023 to December 26, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) manufacturing for Inovio's CELLECTRA device was deficient; (ii) accordingly, Inovio was unlikely to submit it's lead product candidate, INO-3107 BLA to the FDA by the second half of 2024; (iii) Inovio had insufficient information to justify the INO-3107 BLA's eligibility for FDA accelerated approval or priority review; (iv) accordingly, INO-3107's overall regulatory and commercial prospects were overstated; and (v) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: April 7, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/inovio-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=185253&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of INO during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 7, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm