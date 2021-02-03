INOC Launches New Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Demand for NOC Services

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INOC, an ISO 27001-certified 24×7 NOC and an award-winning global provider of NOC Lifecycle Solutions®, today announced its new VISION Partner Program to address the expanding NOC services market. Channel program veteran Thomas Hempel has joined INOC as Director of Partner Development, drawing on over 25 years of experience building and leading channel programs with large global technology companies and innovative startups to lead channel sales efforts. The VISION Partner Program enables partners to offer a range of capabilities from white-label services to highly customized NOC service offerings. Partners can refer, resell, implement, develop, integrate, consult, or provide any combination of INOC's services depending on their business model and the client opportunity.

"INOC is well-positioned and primed for scaling out its NOC services delivery through its growing strategic partnerships with system integrators, communications service providers, and OEMs," Hempel stated. "By offering partners flexibility in the types of capabilities they can offer, the program can complement and enhance many different business models, even as they evolve over time."

In addition to offering multiple partner categories to fit a variety of business models, the VISION Partner Program provides an industry-leading partner experience centered around a performance-based incentive and reward structure. VISION Partners receive exclusive access to sales automation, sales tools, training, marketing campaigns, and support scalability through an advanced Partner Resource Management (PRM) platform.

Significant growth opportunities are available through INOC's growing partner ecosystem for a variety of company types, including communications service providers, systems integrators, OEM alliance partners, consultants, and IT referral sales agents. Whether VISION Partners are looking to increase revenue with existing clients or capture new revenue opportunities by incorporating NOC solutions into their offerings, the INOC VISION Partner Program provides the tools and resources to open new revenue streams and enable growth.

The new partner program operates across three tiers organized by the capabilities and contributions of partners across all types of business models. For more information, go to https://www.inoc.com/partner.

INOC combines state-of-the-art technology including AIOps, with a highly resilient and redundant NOC infrastructure, proven processes, and expert technical staff to improve the availability and performance of customer infrastructure. To learn more about INOC, please visit https://www.inoc.com/.

About INOC

INOC is an ISO 27001:2013 certified 24×7 NOC and an award-winning global provider of NOC Lifecycle Solutions®, including NOC support, optimization, design, and build services for enterprises, communications service providers, and OEMs. INOC solutions significantly improve the support provided to partners' and clients' customers and end-users. INOC assesses internal NOC operations to improve efficiency and shorten response times, and provides best practices consulting to optimize, design, and build NOC operations, frameworks, and procedures. Proactive 24×7 NOC support is provided with several options, including North America, EU, or APAC only or global integrated NOCs. INOC's 24×7 staff provides a hands-on approach to incident resolution for technology infrastructure support. For more information on INOC and its services, email [email protected] or call +1-877-NOC-24X7 (+1-877-662-2497).

