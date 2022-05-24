Inorsa Automation Engine to Be Showcased at Connect(X)

The power of automation by Inorsa to accelerate network delivery will be featured prominently at the premier Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA) event in Denver, Colorado

AUSTIN, Texas, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inorsa, a fast-growing SaaS company automating network delivery, today announced product milestones and their plans to attend Connect(X) 2022, the premier networking event in telecom.

Founded in 2020, Inorsa's software platform automates the process for construction drawings, close-out packages, and structural analysis. The result is a smoother process for A&E and construction teams since this technology turns task time from hours and, sometimes, days to minutes. Prior to this, engineers struggled with finding errors in their tasks leading to extra time needed for each project, however robust quality control of Inorsa's portal validates all data and legacy information for infrastructure documents. This ensures the final outputs are error free. Recent updates include a user-friendly mobile app with easy upload and download of field pictures / files, a field data validation to process high quality drawings / analysis, and a seamless integration into the Inorsa portal or any other platform used by our customers.

"We are on a mission to accelerate 5G and other networks by automating tasks that can benefit from standardization, speed, scale, and quality improvements," said Inorsa CEO and co-founder Sean Shahini. "Our team is obsessed with presenting quality without sacrificing speed. We're proud of what we've created and are constantly working on new changes and improvements. We are on a mission to change the lives of everyone in the industry, making processes faster and more accurate. With our AI, customers experience over 70% error reduction and cost savings of at least 30%. Introducing software automation to the world of telecom has proven to be a win-win for all, including A&E and construction firms, mobile network operators (MNOs), neutral-host operators, and tower owners."

Inorsa will be well represented at Connect(X), the premier North America technology networking event. Sean Shahini will be providing thought leadership at the panel titled "The Neutral Host Opportunity" on Wednesday, May 25 from 8:30 – 9:10 am in meeting room 401. Moderated by John Celentano, Business Editor at Inside Towers, the panel will provide insights into the future of neutral hosts in the world of 5G. Sean will share his point of view on how automation will serve as the catalyst for change.

Inorsa team members will be available at booths 732, 733, 734, and 735 where they can demonstrate Inorsa's AutoEngine.

About Inorsa Inc.



Founded in 2020, Inorsa offers a software platform to site acquisition, A&E, and construction groups that automates drawings, structural analysis, reports, and close-out packages. Inorsa's automation engine dramatically decreases turnaround time and cost for these tasks, while increasing accuracy of drawings. Our platform also allows clients to store documents, cross check and validate accuracy of data and arrange files, making it simple to stay organized always. Inorsa is on a mission to accelerate 5G deployment at lightning speed, at a fraction of the cost.

Media & Analyst Contact

Manish Matta

[email protected]

(630) 210-5119

SOURCE Inorsa