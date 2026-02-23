Inorsa's AI platform Accelerates Harmoni Towers' Document Readiness for Telecom Site Decisions

By partnering with Inorsa, Harmoni adopts AI to automate document validation and metadata generation to improve accuracy, visibility, and speed at scale.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmoni Towers, one of the fastest growing tower developers in the United States, has taken a proactive approach to strengthening document accuracy, visibility, and speed across its expanding portfolio. As its footprint grew beyond 2,000 sites, Harmoni focused on ensuring teams could act on trusted information quickly and confidently.

Rapid growth and a desire to stay at the leading edge of technology created an opportunity for Harmoni to modernize document reviews and access to trusted information. While information management has long been a competitive advantage, leadership recognized the need to adopt innovative technologies without disrupting operations.

"As the amount of information we manage continues to grow, maintaining trust in that information becomes essential," said D.J. Grosso, SVP of Operations and Administration at Harmoni Towers. "If you don't keep it up and maintain it, you're going to have a gap."

To support its vision, Harmoni selected Inorsa as a technology partner to automate critical parts of its file management process and strengthen the foundation supporting site decisions across colocation, operations, and business development. The goal was to improve what happens before information reaches teams without disrupting workflows.

Using Inorsa's platform, Harmoni now uses AI to automate document ingestion, validation, and metadata generation across its portfolio. Files are now validated for accuracy; inconsistencies are flagged automatically, and structured data is generated at scale. This gives teams clear direction on where attention is needed and removes the need for manual review.

"Inorsa stood out because of its speed, practicality, and rare combination of tower expertise and software engineering," Grosso said. "They walk the walk. If they don't have a way, they find a way."

Since integrating Inorsa, Harmoni has seen gains in efficiency and visibility. Accuracy and consistency across thousands of documents have improved, reinforcing Harmoni's commitment to operational excellence and data integrity. Teams can now focus on the highest-impact issues without manually searching through large volumes of files, while clearer visibility into data quality has strengthened cross-team accountability.

"Before Inorsa, the team saw an opportunity to build a more reliable way to surface issues and focus attention where it mattered most," Grosso said. "With Inorsa, Harmoni benefits from clear, immediate focus, guiding efforts exactly where they create the most impact."

Harmoni and Inorsa will both be at Connect(X). Attendees can hear Harmoni's perspective in scheduled sessions and visit Inorsa's booth to learn how telecom teams can advance document readiness and site decision-making.

For more detail, the full Harmoni case study is available at inorsa.com.

About Inorsa

Inorsa is the AI-enabled service platform for telecom infrastructure assets, helping teams move from fragmented data to execution faster, with less risk. The platform supports ingestion, validation, and generation across document-heavy infrastructure workflows so teams can operate with greater accuracy, visibility, and confidence.

