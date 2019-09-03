Inova Announces Act on Addiction: A New Addiction Awareness Program in Northern Virginia

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inova marks Addiction Awareness Month with the launch of Act on Addiction, a robust campaign to help fuel awareness, combat stigma and provide informational resources for those suffering from substance use disorder (SUD), and their loved ones, in Northern Virginia.



This campaign launches at an important time when nearly 20 million American adults suffer from addiction (SAMSHA). A recent survey conducted by the campaign in the Northern Virginia area found that 65 percent of all adults, including more than 70 percent of millennials, say they know someone who struggles with addiction.

In spite of the widespread nature of addiction, nearly half of adults surveyed do not know how to help someone in need of treatment or support. Act on Addiction will work to further the education and awareness of this important issue by targeting individuals in the Northern Virginia area suffering from addiction, family members and loved ones, and community members at large who may benefit from learning the signs of addiction and where to turn for help.

To further advance the conversation around substance use disorder, the Act on Addiction campaign will convene community members for the Act on Addiction Summit: Bridging the Gap for Young Adults on October 5. Attendees will participate in informative breakout sessions and learn more about community resources available in the area. A keynote address will be given by Admiral James "Sandy" Winnefeld, co-founder of SAFE Project, a national nonprofit committed to contributing in a tangible way to overcoming the addiction epidemic. This summit will be held in coordination with Fairfax County Public School System's Annual Mental Health and Wellness Conference at Fairfax High School.

"We have seen firsthand the toll of addiction, not only on patients, but also on the family and friends who stand beside them," said Michael R. Clark, MD, MPH, MBA, Chair of Psychiatry, Inova Health System. "The continued prevalence of substance use disorder means it is crucial to spread the word of the dangers of addiction, as well as the local resources available to treat it. Through our Act on Addiction campaign and a generous gift from the Hitt family, it is our hope that we can equip individuals suffering from addiction and their caregivers with the necessary tools to fight substance use disorder."

The Act on Addiction campaign is one component of a larger project made possible by a $16 million gift from the Russell Hitt family to help destigmatize addiction throughout the community and make recovery accessible through personalized and effective treatment plans.

"The Act on Addiction campaign is a program that is near to our hearts," said Brett Hitt, co-chairman of HITT Construction. "While these statistics are startling, each number represents the life of an individual, a friend, a family and a neighbor in our community. We are honored to play a role in supporting Inova Health Foundation in this mission to raise awareness about the dangers of addiction."

For more information about Act on Addiction, visit www.ActOnAddictionNow.org.

About Inova

Inova is Northern Virginia's leading nonprofit healthcare provider, employing more than 18,000 team members and serving more than 2 million individuals annually through an integrated network of hospitals, primary and specialty care practices, emergency and urgent care centers, outpatient services and destination institutes such as the Inova Heart and Vascular Institute, Inova Schar Cancer Institute and Inova Neuroscience and Spine Institute. Our mission is to provide world-class healthcare – every time, every touch – to each person in every community we have the privilege to serve. Founded in 1956 as the Fairfax Hospital Association, Inova has grown with its surrounding community and the region to provide a full spectrum of health services, including Northern Virginia's only Level 1 Trauma Center and Level 4 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Its hospitals have a total of 1,800 licensed beds.

Four of Inova's five hospitals have received five-star rankings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; they are the only hospitals in the Washington, DC region to have earned the highest rating from the federal agency. Inova Fairfax Medical Campus (IFMC) was named the #1 hospital in the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Area for the 5th time, according to U.S. News & World Report 2019-20 Best Hospitals rankings. Inova's Gynecology department is the highest ranked in the region and #13 in the country. Of Inova Health System's five hospitals, three ranked in the top ten in the DC region. To achieve its mission of providing world-class healthcare to a diverse community, Inova is home to prominent clinicians and scientists who drive innovation to improve patient care, prevent disease and promote wellness. More information and statistics about Inova can be found at www.inova.org.

