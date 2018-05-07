INOVA announces delivery of Quantum nodal system to Mitcham Industries

HOUSTON, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVA Geophysical is pleased to announce another important milestone with the delivery of a 5,000 node Quantum system, fully integrated with INOVA's high performance iX1 data management system, to Mitcham Industries, ready for immediate deployment in the Middle East.

INOVA's continuing collaboration with Innoseis has produced the market's leading next generation nodal solution and with the integration of iX1 and Quantum, INOVA can now offer the industry the smallest, lightest (0.65kg) and longest run-time node (50 days @24hrs) together with a fast, industrial-strength downloading and data management system, high productivity source control and a full range of highly effective QC tools. This package offers users dramatic improvements in crew costs and operational efficiency without sacrificing data quality or QC capability.

Quantum adds another dimension to INOVA's broadband product portfolio which already includes AHV-IV 364, 380 and UNIVIB vibrators, the Vib Pro HD and Shot Pro HD controllers and the highly successful G3i HD land cable system, analog or digital (single sensor) and analog TZ as well as the HAWK 3C nodal acquisition system. In partnership with Mitcham, INOVA can now offer a comprehensive selection of fully-supported products designed to meet any exploration challenge, whether the need is for a low impact, environmentally sensitive nodal and mini-vibe operation or for high productivity, high density, low frequency desert crews. As INOVA's strategic rental partner, Mitcham is now uniquely placed to leverage the INOVA product portfolio to operators and exploration contractors worldwide.

