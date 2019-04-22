Inova Extends Partnership with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency and Safety in Medication Management

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL), a leading provider of medication management and supply chain solutions for health systems, today announced that Inova in Virginia has chosen to enhance control, efficiency and safety of its medication management processes with Omnicell's medication dispensing cabinet automation and IV compounding solutions, part of Omnicell's industry leading medication management automation platform.

As Northern Virginia's leading nonprofit healthcare provider, serving more than 2 million individuals annually, Inova is on the forefront of leveraging the latest technologies to continually improve patient care. Omnicell solutions, including IV robotics for hazardous and non-hazardous compounding in Central Pharmacy and medication dispensing cabinets in patient care areas, will help streamline workflows, improve medication management, and free up staff for more clinically focused activities.

Inova will expand its current automation footprint with Omnicell's Robotic IV Insourcing Solution (RIIS)TM, a unique program that combines advanced robotic technology, data and expertly trained pharmacy technician staff into a comprehensive, turnkey package that provides a streamlined path for hospitals to insource their sterile compounding. On patient floors, Inova will implement Omnicell's XT Series Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinets, which help improve workflow efficiency, medication accountability, and patient safety.

"This partnership with Omnicell supports our commitment to providing the highest quality healthcare to our patients and the community," said Loring Flint, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Inova.

These solutions are part of Omnicell's vision for a fully Autonomous Pharmacy where manual, error-prone activities are replaced by efficient, automated processes, with the goal of a zero error dispensing process. "Through partnership with leading health systems like Inova, we are building an autonomous infrastructure to support better patient care, reduce errors, enhance safety, and identify new opportunities to improve medication management across the continuum of care," said Scott Seidelmann, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Omnicell.

About Inova

Inova is Northern Virginia's leading nonprofit healthcare provider, employing more than 18,000 team members and serving more than 2 million individuals annually through an integrated network of hospitals, primary and specialty care practices, emergency and urgent care centers, outpatient services and destination institutes such as the Inova Heart and Vascular Institute, Inova Schar Cancer Institute and Inova Neuroscience and Spine Institute. Our mission is to provide world-class healthcare – every time, every touch – to each person in every community we have the privilege to serve. Founded in 1956 as the Fairfax Hospital Association, Inova has grown with its surrounding community and the region to provide a full spectrum of health services, including Northern Virginia's only Level 1 Trauma Center and Level 4 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Its hospitals have a total of 1,800 licensed beds.

Four of Inova's five hospitals have received five-star rankings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; they are the only hospitals in the Washington, DC region to have earned the highest rating from the federal agency. To achieve its mission of providing world-class healthcare to a diverse community, Inova is home to prominent clinicians and scientists who drive innovation to improve patient care, prevent disease and promote wellness. More information and statistics about Inova can be found at www.inova.org.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been inspired to create safer and more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. As a leading provider of solutions across the continuum of care, we offer a path to fully automated medication management infrastructure, powered by a cloud data platform that supports improved patient care, fewer errors, enhanced safety, and new opportunities for growth.

Our vision for the Autonomous Pharmacy integrates a comprehensive set of solutions powered by the Omnicell Cloud Data Platform across three key areas: Automation – solutions designed to digitize and streamline workflows; Intelligence – actionable insights to better understand medication usage and improve pharmacy supply chain management; and Work – expert services that serve as an extension of pharmacy operations to support improved efficiency, regulatory compliance, and patient outcomes.

Over 5,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. And more than 40,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

To learn more about Omnicell and our Autonomous Pharmacy vision, please visit omnicell.com.

