Inova Payroll Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 for Fourth Consecutive Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Inova Payroll, an award-winning payroll and human resources service provider, has landed on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States at number 3967. Inova has experienced continued growth through partnerships, acquisitions, and a commitment to service.

"Sustaining this high level of growth over four years demonstrates just how innovative our team is here at Inova," says Farsheed Ferdowsi, Inova Payroll's founder, president, and CEO. "We're excited about our past success but focused on the coming year and continuing to serve as a problem-solver for business owners and payroll and HR professionals."

Earlier this year, Inova launched two new product lines, a full-service human resource outsourcing solution, and group benefits. The new offerings complement the company's payroll and human capital management technology and support services.

Inova acquired One Source Payroll, a Dallas-area company that provided payroll, time and labor, human resources, and ACA compliance to more than 300 employers throughout the country in February.

In March, Inova announced the release of API integration between the company's human capital management application and the proprietary time, attendance, and labor management solution from M3, provider of hospitality-specific accounting and business intelligence solutions. This feature streamlines data flow and saves significant time for customers of both companies.

"In a tight labor market, companies are competing for top talent in ways that go far beyond compensation," Ferdowsi said. "Our clients are looking for a partner to help them use technology to offer exceptional HR services to their employees. Solving this problem for employers puts us on track for another successful year."

About Inova Payroll

Combining a dedication to employer success with innovative service and technology, Inova Payroll provides smart payroll, HR, and benefits solutions to employers across the United States. The company's services range from simple payroll for businesses with a few employees to robust human capital management solutions for those with 1,000+ employees. For the past four years, Inova Payroll earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. Inova Payroll is headquartered in Nashville with six additional offices across Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas. For more company information, call 888-244-6106 or visit inovapayroll.com.

