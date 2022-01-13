Inova Payroll Merges with Two Payroll Service Companies Further Accelerating Growth

Inova Payroll provides a comprehensive suite of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers nationwide while maintaining a personal, high-touch service standard. The merger with IPS and LinkHCM expands Inova's operations and service center footprint to California and Missouri, resulting in eleven offices across nine states.

With this merger, Inova is now among the top three independent payroll and HCM service providers in the country.

"I started this business ten years ago with the goal of creating a national payroll services company focused on high client satisfaction," said Farsheed Ferdowsi, President and CEO of Inova Payroll. "Today, through the addition of these two excellent companies, Inova is among the top three independent payroll and HCM service providers in the country offering our clients a full-suite of innovative human capital management solutions and services."

Joe Schweppe, Co-Founder and President of IPS, added, "Merging IPS with Inova provides our customers with more access to superior customer service and scalable HCM solutions throughout the country. We look forward to helping our customers and associates grow with the availability of more solutions and services."

"When I started my business 22 years ago, I was focused on building a payroll company known for its customer service, and that is our hallmark to this day," stated Mike Demerjian, CEO of LinkHCM. "All of us at LinkHCM are excited to be a part of the Inova team dedicated to exceptional service and committed to employer success," concluded Demerjian.

"This transaction combines three well-run and successful organizations into one national enterprise. Our values are aligned; our vision for the future is in synch," Ferdowsi said. "And, I am proud to lead this remarkably talented group of professionals to new heights."

About Inova Payroll

Combining a dedication to employer success with innovative service and technology, Inova Payroll provides smart payroll, HR, and benefits solutions to employers across the United States. The company's services range from simple payroll for businesses with a few employees to robust human capital management solutions for those with 1,000+ employees. From 2016 to 2020, Inova Payroll earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. Inova Payroll is headquartered in Nashville, with ten additional offices in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas. For more company information, call 888-244-6106 or visit inovapayroll.com.

SOURCE Inova Payroll