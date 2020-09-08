Inova Reinforces Commitment to Addiction Awareness and Resiliency Amid COVID-19 Crisis

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inova Health System has launched the second year of its Act on Addiction campaign, a program created to help drive greater awareness of substance use disorder (SUD) in the Northern Virginia community. As part of the campaign, Inova released new data that shows more than 30 percent of all adults, and more than 50 percent of millennials, in our community know someone who has faced difficulties dealing with alcohol or substance use disorder due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey data also shows that despite the growing prevalence of alcohol and substance use, more than 50 percent of individuals say they do not know where to go to find resources for help amid the pandemic. The campaign, first launched in 2019, is designed to not just bring awareness to the issue but to destigmatize the conversation around addiction and substance use disorder and point people to where they can find resources for themselves or a loved one.

This year's campaign will continue to reinforce that mission and bring this message to the community during a time of great hardship and uncertainty. According to the new data, 36 percent of adults in the region say their consumption of alcohol has increased as a direct result of the pandemic. It is also believed that pandemic-associated issues, such as job loss, stress and loneliness, are triggers for those who already suffer from SUD or those who may be at risk.

"At Inova we are well aware of the toll addiction takes on both individuals and families, and we are only just beginning to understand how the intersection between that crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic will impact our community," said Rick Leichtweis, Ph.D., executive director of the Inova Kellar Center. "During a time when feelings of loneliness, isolation and fear are more prevalent, it is essential that we ensure people are not just aware of substance use disorder, but have the resources and a safe place to talk openly about their concerns and find support for themselves or a loved one."

To help bring this conversation to life, Inova will convene experts for a virtual Act on Addiction Summit held via a series of interactive webinars throughout the month of September in coordination with Fairfax County Public School System's virtual Mental Health and Wellness Conference. The webinar series will launch with a keynote panel featuring speakers from both Inova and Fairfax County Public Schools. The series aims to provide information on addiction, mental health, and resiliency. The Act on Addiction campaign is one component of a larger project made possible by a $16 million gift from Joan and Russell Hitt to help destigmatize addiction throughout the community and make recovery accessible through personalized and effective treatment plans.

"It is a point of pride for our family to be part of Act on Addiction, which touches a subject near to the hearts of so many in our community," said Brett Hitt, co-chairman of HITT Construction. "It is clear to us that now, more than ever before, greater awareness of the issue and resources are needed to help those who are struggling and might not know where to turn. It is a privilege to support Inova Health Foundation's efforts to help meet this critical need."

For more information about Act on Addiction, visit www.ActOnAddictionNow.org.

About Inova

Inova is Northern Virginia's leading nonprofit healthcare provider, recognized in 2019 by U.S. News & World Report, which named Inova Fairfax Hospital the #1 hospital in the Washington, DC region. All five Inova hospitals were awarded 'A' grades for the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, recognizing Inova's achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare. Each of Inova's five hospitals holds a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), distinguishing Inova as the highest-rated large health system in the U.S. Our mission is to provide world-class healthcare – every time, every touch – to each person in every community we have the privilege to serve. Inova's 18,000 team members serve more than 2 million individuals annually through an integrated network of hospitals, primary and specialty care practices, emergency and urgent care centers, outpatient services and destination institutes. Inova is home to Northern Virginia's only Level 1 Trauma Center and Level 4 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Its hospitals have a total of 1,800 licensed beds. More information and statistics about Inova can be found at www.inova.org.

