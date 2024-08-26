INOVAIT announces the release of its impactful new progress report on advancing Canada's image-guided therapy sector through artificial intelligence

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - INOVAIT, Canada's network for the advancement of image-guided therapy and artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce the publication of its first bilingual progress report titled, "2020-2023 Canada's Image-Guided Therapy Sector: Supported by INOVAIT, growing with artificial intelligence". This comprehensive 72-page document, available in English and French, highlights the significant advancements and impact of ongoing initiatives within the Canadian image-guided therapy sector from 2020-2023.

The report outlines key achievements in the sector, including the development of new technologies, significant economic growth and wins, and the overall strength and growth of the Canadian healthcare innovation ecosystem.

"Canada is revolutionizing healthcare through innovations and advancements in image-guided therapy and artificial intelligence," said Kullervo Hynynen and Raphael Ronen, co-executive directors of INOVAIT. "Our report details the tremendous progress our members have made, showcasing the dynamic industry and academic collaborations that fuel growth and enhance patient care."

Highlighted in the report are INOVAIT's strategic investments, which have significantly propelled high-potential companies and research projects to the global forefront of medtech. To date, INOVAIT's initiatives have attracted over $94 million in funding and have supported the creation and retention of hundreds of high-tech jobs across the country.

INOVAIT takes pride in ensuring that stakeholders across all official language communities in Canada can benefit from the valuable insights contained within this report.

The INOVAIT 2020-2023 Progress Report is available digitally on INOVAIT's website. For further information or to download a copy in English or French, please visit www.inovait.ca/reports .

About INOVAIT

Established in 2020, INOVAIT invests strategically in collaborative partnerships that build upon Canada's strength in digital innovation and health science research to create a critical mass of world-leading Image-guided therapy (IGT) companies. Hosted by the Sunnybrook Research Institute and supported by the Government of Canada's Strategic Innovation Fund, the Network brings together small, medium-sized, and large companies, research organizations, post-secondary institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. INOVAIT aims to build an integrated IGT ecosystem by fuelling continuous innovation that revolutionizes healthcare globally.

SOURCE INOVAIT