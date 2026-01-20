Inovalon Launches Clinical Trial Eligibility Screener to Accelerate Trial Recruitment

New API Accelerates Trial Enrollment by Delivering Near-Instant Patient Eligibility Insights

BOWIE, Md., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovalon, a leading provider of data and solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced the launch of Clinical Trial Eligibility Screener™, a new service designed to help sponsors, sites, recruitment vendors, and clinical research organizations (CROs) accelerate clinical trial recruitment. The service evaluates patient eligibility against study-specific inclusion and exclusion criteria in real time by using longitudinal, primary source medical data to reduce manual pre-screening and accelerate trial enrollment across the clinical research ecosystem.

Clinical trial recruitment remains one of the most time-consuming and resource-intensive steps in clinical research, with more than two-thirds of sites missing enrollment targets and up to half enrolling one or no patients. Traditional pre-screening methods like telephone interviews or questionnaires haven't kept pace with research and can make trial recruitment slower, costlier, and inefficient when patients are ultimately ineligible. Clinical Trial Eligibility Screener addresses these challenges by integrating into existing recruitment platforms and workflows.

"Patient recruitment continues to be one of the most persistent challenges in clinical research, often delaying trials and slowing access to new therapies," said Ed Chidsey, President of Inovalon's Insights business unit. "Our eligibility screener empowers sponsors, CROs, sites, and recruitment organizations with real-time, actionable insights to overcome data fragmentation, set a new standard for accurate patient identification, and improve trial enrollment and execution at scale."

The API goes beyond traditional trial matching by applying natural language processing (NLP) to interpret free-text trial eligibility criteria and returns a pass, fail, or inconclusive status for each requirement, enabling scalable eligibility assessment across clinical trials. This approach helps teams quickly corroborate patient-reported medical histories, prioritize likely-eligible participants, and reduce time and resources spent on ineligible patients by avoiding unnecessary site visits.

To learn more visit: Clinical Trial Eligibility Screener - Inovalon .

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of data and solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company's analytics and capabilities are used by over 50,000 active, licensed customers, and are informed by the primary source data of more than 95 billion medical events across 1.1 million physicians, 716,000 clinical settings, and 451 million unique lives. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

SOURCE Inovalon