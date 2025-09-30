Inovance's Wireless Control System Wins Top Industry Award, Signals Shift to AI-Powered Manufacturing

SHANGHAI, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovance Technology's wireless synchronization system, INO AIR, earned the CIIF Industrial Automation Award at the 25th China International Industry Fair, validating the company's pivot from standalone products to integrated AI-driven industrial ecosystems.

CIIF 2025 assembled nearly 3,000 companies across 300,000 m², showcasing trends in digitalization and industrial intelligence. Inovance used the platform to outline two strategic commitments: building an intelligent collaborative ecosystem and achieving full-stack technological autonomy.

Award-Winning Breakthrough

INO AIR delivers wired-level precision without physical cabling: 1 ms communication cycles, 1 μs synchronization jitter, and 99.9999% reliability. The technology has been successfully deployed in wireless labeling applications, eliminating hundreds of meters of cabling while maintaining microsecond-level coordination—a validation of wireless control for mission-critical manufacturing applications.

System-Level Integration

Beyond INO AIR, Inovance showcased integrated solutions spanning:

Intelligent Motion Systems: leveraging flat wire motors and wireless drives to improve performance and energy efficiency.

Smart Pneumatics (IPT210): enabling millisecond fault detection and autonomous adjustment.

AI-Enabled Robotics: seven-axis bionic arms with torque sensors, paired with the iFG AI platform for real-time multimodal data fusion and safe human-robot collaboration.

Digital Twin & Energy Platforms (iFA, FEMS): supporting digital twin design and energy-carbon integration for zero-emission operations.

Industry Impact

"Traditional automation asks how to make machines faster. We are asking how to make entire factories smarter," said an Inovance spokesperson. "By combining hardware as the foundation with AI as the nervous system, we're making intelligent manufacturing practical across industries—not just for large enterprises."

As manufacturing faces dual pressures to digitalize and decarbonize, Inovance's system-level approach offers a blueprint for the next decade of industrial intelligence. The CIIF award and integrated showcase reinforce the company's vision: to drive intelligent, efficient, and sustainable transformation as a trusted long-term partner to global industry.

