INOVIO Added to Russell 2000® Index Effective July 1, 2024

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer and infectious diseases, today announced its inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes. This reconstitution became effective after the close of the US equities markets on June 28, 2024.

"The last year has been transformational for INOVIO thanks to our strategic vision focused on advancing late-stage candidates, particularly our lead candidate INO-3107 for RRP," said INOVIO's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jacqueline Shea. "Being readded to the Russell 2000 signifies the value of the progress we have made recently and our commitment to the next level of our strategy, which includes our plans to submit a BLA for INO-3107 under the FDA's accelerated approval pathway in the second half of 2024 and preparing to be commercial launch-ready in 2025, should INO-3107 be approved. We also continue to work to advance other product candidates, including the next steps for INO-3112 in head and neck cancer, INO-5401 in GBM, and INO-4201 as an Ebola vaccine booster. We look forward to sharing our progress on these and other programs as the year unfolds."

The annual reconstitution of the Russell US Indexes captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in either the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, as well as the applicable growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of December 2023, about $10.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, a prominent global index provider.

