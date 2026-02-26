Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Stock Alert: INO Stockholders Who Lost Money in the Company Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information on How to Recover Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons that purchased or otherwise acquired Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) securities between October 10, 2023 and December 26, 2025. Inovio is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with, inter alia, human papillomavirus ("HPV").

What is the class period? October 10, 2023 – December 26, 2025

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) Misled Investors Regarding Approval for its CELLECTRA Device

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendant failed to disclose that: (i) manufacturing for Inovio's CELLECTRA device was deficient; (ii) accordingly, Inovio was unlikely to submit the INO-3107 BLA to the FDA by the second half of 2024; (iii) Inovio had insufficient information to justify the INO-3107 BLA's eligibility for FDA accelerated approval or priority review; and (iv) accordingly, INO-3107's overall regulatory and commercial prospects were overstated.

Plaintiff alleges that on August 8, 2024, Inovio issued a press release reporting its financial results and recent business highlights for the second quarter of 2024, revealing that Inovio expected to submit the INO-3107 BLA to the FDA in mid-2025—representing an approximate full-year delay from defendants' initially projected mid-2024 submission timeline—because of "a manufacturing issue" with a component of the CELLECTRA device. On this news, Inovio's stock price fell $0.27 per share, or 3.1%, to close at $8.44 per share on August 9, 2024.

Then, on December 29, 2025, Inovio issued a press release announcing that the FDA had accepted the INO-3107 BLA on a standard rather than accelerated review timeline. Because the Company did not submit adequate information to justify eligibility for accelerated approval. Defendants further advised that Inovio does not plan to seek approval under the standard review timeline and would request a meeting with the FDA to discuss how it may still pursue accelerated approval. On this news, Inovio's stock price fell $0.56 per share, or 24.45%, to close at $1.73 per share on December 29, 2025.

