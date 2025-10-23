INOVIO to Participate in the Stephens Biotechnology Virtual Fireside Chat Conference

News provided by

INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Oct 23, 2025, 16:05 ET

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that it will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the upcoming Stephens Biotechnology Virtual Fireside Chat Conference. During the conference, members of INOVIO's management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors.

Date: November 4, 2025
Time: 3:00-3:50pm ET
Format: Virtual fireside chat

There will not be a replay or transcript of the call(s). To join the meetings or to obtain more information, please contact your Stephens representative.

About INOVIO
INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com

Contacts
Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, [email protected]
Investors: Peter Vozzo, ICR Healthcare, (443) 213-0505, [email protected] 

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

