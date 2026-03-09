INOVIO to Participate in Upcoming Scientific Conferences

INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mar 09, 2026, 08:05 ET

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following scientific conferences:

Eurogin HPV Conference (Vienna, Austria)
Date: Thursday, March 19
Time: 8:00 AM CET
Presentation: DNA Immunotherapy INO-3107 Demonstrates Long-Term Surgical Intervention Reduction in HPV-6 & 11 RRP

World Vaccine Congress DC (Washington, DC)
Date: Monday, March 30
Time: 11:50 AM ET
Presentation: Novel DNA-Encoded Monoclonal Antibody Technology: Durable and Tolerable In Vivo Expression of mAbs Targeting COVID

Available abstracts will be shared on INOVIO's website following presentations.

About INOVIO
INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts
Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, [email protected]
Investors: Peter Vozzo, ICR Healthcare, (443) 213-0505, [email protected] 

