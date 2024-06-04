INOVIO to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted by Stephens Inc.

INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jun 04, 2024, 08:00 ET

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that INOVIO's President and CEO, Dr. Jacqueline Shea, and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Sumner will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Sudan Loganathan, Ph.D., Managing Director and equity research analyst at Stephens, Inc.

The fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 11:00am ET. This event is only available to institutional clients of Stephens. Please reach out to your Stephens contact for event details.

About INOVIO
INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, [email protected]
Investors: Thomas Hong, (267) 440-4298, [email protected]

