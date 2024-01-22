INOVIO to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat on the Potential Treatment of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis with Key Opinion Leader

News provided by

INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

22 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Fireside Chat, moderated by Hartaj Singh of Oppenheimer & Co., will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 12:00pm ET

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that it will participate in a virtual fireside chat on the potential treatment of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP). INOVIO's President and CEO, Dr. Jacqueline Shea, and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Sumner, will be joined by Dr. Simon Best, Otolaryngologist at Johns Hopkins University and a Principal Investigator in INOVIO's Phase 1/2 trial with INO-3107.

The fireside chat, titled "RRP - Disease Treatment Dynamics & Urgent Need for Therapeutic Modalities," will take place on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 12:00pm ET. Hartaj Singh, MBA, Managing Director of Biotechnology Equity Research at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., will moderate the discussion.

A replay of the event will be made available shortly after its conclusion and will be archived for 90 days under the Events and Presentations page on the investor relations section of the INOVIO website following the event.

Panel Participants
Simon Best, MD, is an Associate Professor of Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He is a fellowship-trained laryngeal surgeon whose clinical interests are focused on voice and airway disorders, with a particular interest in RRP. He had led an NIH-funded laboratory focused on RRP, participated in clinical trials, spearheaded novel treatment paradigms, and sees patients from across the world for this disease. In addition, he treats the full range of voice disorders, including in professional voice users and singers, vocal cord paralysis, laryngeal cancer, precancerous vocal cord dysplasia, benign laryngeal lesions (polyps, cysts, nodules), and laryngeal and tracheal stenosis.

Dr. Jacqueline Shea has served as INOVIO's President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) since May 2022. Dr. Shea joined the company in March 2019 as Chief Operating Officer (COO), serving as a key member of the executive team. Dr. Shea has more than 25 years' experience in the life sciences and biotech industries. Prior to joining INOVIO, she was the CEO at Aeras, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to developing new vaccines against tuberculosis (TB). She also held executive roles at Emergent BioSolutions and was the General Manager and Vice President of The Oxford-Emergent Tuberculosis Consortium. Dr. Shea has dedicated much of her career to developing innovative products to prevent and treat infectious diseases. Dr. Shea received a BSc Hons in Applied Biology from the University of Bath and a Ph.D. from the National Institute for Medical Research in the UK.

Dr. Michael Sumner leads INOVIO's clinical-stage pipeline of DNA medicines. Dr. Sumner received his medical degree from the University of London, is a member of the Royal College of Physicians, and holds a Master of Business Administration. He brings 30 plus years of extensive pharmaceutical, medical and clinical experience driving many late-stage product approvals and supporting successful commercial products globally across multiple therapeutic areas. He previously served as CMO of Orexo AB since 2013 and prior to that held numerous European- and US-based leadership roles at Novartis, CSL Behring, Novo Nordisk and Shire Pharmaceuticals.

About INOVIO
INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts
Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, [email protected]
Investors: Thomas Hong, (267) 440-4298, thomas[email protected]

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Also from this source

INOVIO Plans to Submit a BLA for INO-3107 as a Potential Treatment for RRP in Second Half of 2024 Under Accelerated Approval Program

INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from...

INOVIO Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.