INOVIO to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat on the Potential Treatment of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis with Key Opinion Leader

Fireside Chat, moderated by Hartaj Singh of Oppenheimer & Co., will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 12:00pm ET

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that it will participate in a virtual fireside chat on the potential treatment of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP). INOVIO's President and CEO, Dr. Jacqueline Shea, and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Sumner, will be joined by Dr. Simon Best, Otolaryngologist at Johns Hopkins University and a Principal Investigator in INOVIO's Phase 1/2 trial with INO-3107.

The fireside chat, titled "RRP - Disease Treatment Dynamics & Urgent Need for Therapeutic Modalities," will take place on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 12:00pm ET. Hartaj Singh, MBA, Managing Director of Biotechnology Equity Research at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., will moderate the discussion.

A replay of the event will be made available shortly after its conclusion and will be archived for 90 days under the Events and Presentations page on the investor relations section of the INOVIO website following the event.

Panel Participants

Simon Best, MD, is an Associate Professor of Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He is a fellowship-trained laryngeal surgeon whose clinical interests are focused on voice and airway disorders, with a particular interest in RRP. He had led an NIH-funded laboratory focused on RRP, participated in clinical trials, spearheaded novel treatment paradigms, and sees patients from across the world for this disease. In addition, he treats the full range of voice disorders, including in professional voice users and singers, vocal cord paralysis, laryngeal cancer, precancerous vocal cord dysplasia, benign laryngeal lesions (polyps, cysts, nodules), and laryngeal and tracheal stenosis.

Dr. Jacqueline Shea has served as INOVIO's President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) since May 2022. Dr. Shea joined the company in March 2019 as Chief Operating Officer (COO), serving as a key member of the executive team. Dr. Shea has more than 25 years' experience in the life sciences and biotech industries. Prior to joining INOVIO, she was the CEO at Aeras, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to developing new vaccines against tuberculosis (TB). She also held executive roles at Emergent BioSolutions and was the General Manager and Vice President of The Oxford-Emergent Tuberculosis Consortium. Dr. Shea has dedicated much of her career to developing innovative products to prevent and treat infectious diseases. Dr. Shea received a BSc Hons in Applied Biology from the University of Bath and a Ph.D. from the National Institute for Medical Research in the UK.

Dr. Michael Sumner leads INOVIO's clinical-stage pipeline of DNA medicines. Dr. Sumner received his medical degree from the University of London, is a member of the Royal College of Physicians, and holds a Master of Business Administration. He brings 30 plus years of extensive pharmaceutical, medical and clinical experience driving many late-stage product approvals and supporting successful commercial products globally across multiple therapeutic areas. He previously served as CMO of Orexo AB since 2013 and prior to that held numerous European- and US-based leadership roles at Novartis, CSL Behring, Novo Nordisk and Shire Pharmaceuticals.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

