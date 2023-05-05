INOVIO to Present at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that Jacqueline Shea, Ph.D., President and CEO, will present at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference.

2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Format: Fireside Chat

During the conference, Dr. Shea and members of INOVIO's management team will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the INOVIO Investor Relations Events page at https://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentation.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's DNA medicines in development are delivered using its investigational proprietary smart device, CELLECTRA®, to produce immune responses against targeted pathogens and cancers. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts

Media: Jennie Willson (267) 429-8567 [email protected]

Investors: Thomas Hong (267) 440-4298 [email protected]

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.