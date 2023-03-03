INOVIO to Present at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

News provided by

INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mar 03, 2023, 08:00 ET

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that Jacqueline Shea, Ph.D., President and CEO, will present at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference.

Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, March 13, 2023
Time: 10:40 AM ET
Format: Fireside Chat

During the conference, Dr. Shea and members of INOVIO's management team will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the INOVIO Investor Relations Events page at https://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentation.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's DNA medicines in development are delivered using its investigational proprietary smart device, CELLECTRA®, to produce immune responses against targeted pathogens and cancers. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts

Media: Jennie Willson (267) 429-8567 [email protected]
Investors: Thomas Hong (267) 440-4298 [email protected]

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Also from this source

INOVIO Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Clinical Highlights

INOVIO Announces Positive Preliminary Results from Second Cohort of Phase 1/2 Trial with INO-3107 for the Treatment of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis

Explore

More news releases in similar topics