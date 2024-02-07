INOVIO to Present at the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that Dr. Jacqueline Shea, President and CEO will present at the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference.

Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference
Date: Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Time: 12:40 PM ET
Format: Fireside Chat

During the conference, Dr. Shea and members of INOVIO's management team will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the INOVIO Investor Relations Events page at https://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentation.

About INOVIO
INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts
Media: Jennie Willson (267) 429-8567 [email protected]
Investors: Thomas Hong (267) 440-4298 [email protected]

