INOVIO to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conference

News provided by

INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sep 17, 2024, 16:30 ET

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that it will present at the following scientific conference:

World Congress of Electroporation
Oral Presentation by Trevor Smith, VP of Preclinical R&D at INOVIO
Abstract Title: Development of in vivo-launched synthetic DNA-encoded antibodies employing CELLECTRA® electroporation technology
Date and Time: September 18, 2024, 3:20pm3:35pm CET
Location: Rome, Italy

The abstract from the conference will be made available on INOVIO's website following the data presentation.

About INOVIO
INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts
Media: Jennie Willson (267) 429-8567 [email protected]
Investors: Thomas Hong (267) 440-4298 [email protected]

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

INOVIO Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

INOVIO Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from...
INOVIO Reports Inducement Grant Under Inducement Plan

INOVIO Reports Inducement Grant Under Inducement Plan

INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics