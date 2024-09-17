INOVIO to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conference

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that it will present at the following scientific conference:

World Congress of Electroporation

Oral Presentation by Trevor Smith, VP of Preclinical R&D at INOVIO

Abstract Title: Development of in vivo-launched synthetic DNA-encoded antibodies employing CELLECTRA® electroporation technology

Date and Time: September 18, 2024, 3:20pm – 3:35pm CET

Location: Rome, Italy

The abstract from the conference will be made available on INOVIO's website following the data presentation.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

