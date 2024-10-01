INOVIO to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that it will present at the following scientific conferences:

AACR Special Conference in Cancer Research: Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy

Poster by Dr. Matthew Morrow, VP of Translational Sciences at INOVIO

Abstract Title: Reduction in Surgical Interventions for the Treatment of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis by INO-3107 is Associated with Enriched Macrophage, Dendritic cell and T cell Signatures in Patient Airways

Date and Time: October 19, 2024, 6:00 - 8:15pm ET

Location: Boston, MA

ISV Congress 2024

Oral presentation and poster by Dr. Michael Sumner, Chief Medical Officer at INOVIO

Abstract Title: Clinical Assessment of Adjuvant Immunotherapy, INO-3107, in Adult Patients with Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP)

Date and Time: October 22, 2024, 4:20pm KST

Location: Seoul, Korea

Fall Voice

Poster by Dr. Jeffrey Skolnik, SVP of Clinical Development at INOVIO

Abstract Title: Clinical Assessment of Adjuvant Immunotherapy, INO-3107, in Adult Patients with Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP)

Date and Time: October 25 – October 26, 2024

Location: Phoenix, AZ

World Vaccine Congress Europe

Presentation and panel discussion by Dr. Dave Liebowitz, SVP Early-Stage Clinical Development at INOVIO

Track: Pre-Congress Workshop on Platform Technologies

Date and Time: October 28, 2024, 10:00am CET

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Abstracts from these conferences will be made available on INOVIO's website following each presentation.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts

Media: Jennie Willson (267) 429-8567 [email protected]

Investors: Thomas Hong (267) 440-4298 [email protected]

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.