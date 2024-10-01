INOVIO to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

News provided by

INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Oct 01, 2024, 08:00 ET

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that it will present at the following scientific conferences:

AACR Special Conference in Cancer Research: Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy
Poster by Dr. Matthew Morrow, VP of Translational Sciences at INOVIO
Abstract Title: Reduction in Surgical Interventions for the Treatment of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis by INO-3107 is Associated with Enriched Macrophage, Dendritic cell and T cell Signatures in Patient Airways
Date and Time: October 19, 2024, 6:00 - 8:15pm ET
Location: Boston, MA

ISV Congress 2024
Oral presentation and poster by Dr. Michael Sumner, Chief Medical Officer at INOVIO
Abstract Title: Clinical Assessment of Adjuvant Immunotherapy, INO-3107, in Adult Patients with Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP)
Date and Time: October 22, 2024, 4:20pm KST
Location: Seoul, Korea

Fall Voice
Poster by Dr. Jeffrey Skolnik, SVP of Clinical Development at INOVIO
Abstract Title: Clinical Assessment of Adjuvant Immunotherapy, INO-3107, in Adult Patients with Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP)
Date and Time: October 25October 26, 2024
Location: Phoenix, AZ

World Vaccine Congress Europe
Presentation and panel discussion by Dr. Dave Liebowitz, SVP Early-Stage Clinical Development at INOVIO
Track: Pre-Congress Workshop on Platform Technologies
Date and Time: October 28, 2024, 10:00am CET
Location: Barcelona, Spain

Abstracts from these conferences will be made available on INOVIO's website following each presentation.

About INOVIO
INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts
Media: Jennie Willson (267) 429-8567 [email protected]
Investors: Thomas Hong (267) 440-4298 [email protected]

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

INOVIO to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conference

INOVIO to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conference

INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from...
INOVIO Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

INOVIO Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics