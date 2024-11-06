INOVIO to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that it will present at the following scientific conferences:

36th International Papillomavirus Conference (Edinburgh, UK; November 12-15)

Presentation and poster by Dr. Matthew Morrow, VP of Translational Sciences
Abstract Title: Treatment of recurrent respiratory papillomatosis with INO-3107 induces significant enrichment in hallmark interferon alpha, interferon gamma and inflammatory molecular signatures in papilloma tissue of responders

Poster by Dr. Jeffrey Skolnik, SVP of Clinical Development
Abstract Title: Clinical response to INO-3107 treatment for recurrent respiratory papillomatosis is associated with CD4 and CD8 T-Cell activity and cytotoxicity in patient airways

Vaccines Summit (Boston, MA; November 13-15)

Keynote presentation by Dr. Dave Liebowitz, SVP Early-Stage Clinical Development
Abstract Title: DNA Medicines Vaccine Platform for both Prophylactic and Therapeutic Applications: Case Studies in Ebola and Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis

Abstracts from these conferences will be made available on INOVIO's website following each presentation.

About INOVIO
INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts
Media: Jennie Willson (267) 429-8567 [email protected]
Investors: Thomas Hong (267) 440-4298 [email protected]

