INOVIO to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 9, 2023

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that second quarter 2023 financial results will be released after the market close on August 9, 2023. Following the release, INOVIO will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.

A live and archived version of the audio presentation will be available online at http://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. This is a listen-only event but will include a live Q&A with analysts.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's DNA medicines in development are delivered using its investigational proprietary smart device, CELLECTRA®, to produce immune responses against targeted pathogens and cancers. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts

Media: Jennie Willson (267) 429-8567 [email protected]

Investors: Thomas Hong (267) 440-4298 [email protected]

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.