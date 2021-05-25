Inovis Energy Expands North Carolina Office – Hires Shaun Marino

Shaun brings a vast range of experience to his position at Inovis. His past includes sales and business development roles for several years at a national equipment supplier. Before that, Shaun managed customer relations in the hospitality industry.

"I am thrilled to join the Inovis Energy team. They have a reputation for excellent services and energy efficiency expertise," said Shaun. "Inovis Energy's commitment to its customers has been phenomenal."

Inovis Energy's business growth continues in response to a national increase in energy efficiency initiatives. There is also a need to increase the EV charging infrastructure throughout the country. Expanding their business base into North and South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia will allow them to bring this commitment and experience to an even larger group of clients.

Gabriel Andreson, President and Co-Founder said: "Shaun has a successful track record over many years. His knowledge of our customer base and the energy efficiency industry makes Shaun the ideal candidate to drive success in the North Carolina market. We are very excited to have him identify new opportunities for growth for our team."

When not wielding his formidable sales and networking skills, Shaun enjoys golfing, rooting for the Miami Dolphins, and exploring all Charlotte has to offer with his friends.

Please join Inovis Energy in welcoming Shaun to our dynamic and growing organization.

About Inovis Energy, Inc.

Inovis Energy is a full-service design/build energy efficiency firm. Their mission is to provide exceptional turn-key solutions to their expanding customer base. Their focus is on implementing cost effective sustainability solutions in an innovative way, based on each customer's specific goals. The team carries over 45 years' experience in the industry. They are extremely well versed in lighting, mechanical, renewable energy, and EV supply equipment. They also have vast experience with incentive programs across the U.S. This comprehensive knowledge allows us to provide our customers with the highest value possible.

