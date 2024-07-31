Inoviv Launches MasterKey™, A Customizable Platform for Multiplexed Targeted Protein Assays, Leveraging a Pre-Characterized Database of Thousands of Proteins

MasterKey™ enables researchers to customize protein selection from a vast database, selecting 50+ proteins for quantitative multiplex assays.

MasterKey™ leverages advanced mass spectrometry and the validated InoKey™ workflow to ensure precision and reliability in therapeutic and clinical research.

MasterKey™ enhances accuracy with a database built from years of discovery proteomics, providing detailed protein insights, with new proteins added monthly.

LONDON, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inoviv announces the launch of MasterKey™, which enables researchers to select specific proteins from a comprehensive, pre-characterized catalog of thousands of proteins. This database is built from years of extensive research, utilizing technical and biological validation, providing a robust foundation for developing targeted assays. With this customer-driven custom-targeted development solution, researchers can create assays tailored to their unique requirements, enhancing the relevance and impact of their studies.

"We are excited to introduce MasterKey to the proteomics research community," said Michael Dove, CEO at Inoviv. "By leveraging our meticulously curated pre-characterized protein database and our rapid protein standard-generation capabilities, we're supporting researchers at the forefront of scientific discovery."

"Working with Inoviv has been a productive collaboration," said Kristofer Fritz, PhD, Associate Professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. "Their expertise in identifying correlative biomarkers has provided invaluable insights into inflammatory mechanisms and potential therapeutic targets. The introduction of MasterKey will enable researchers to expedite their research goals, and I'm excited to see Inoviv leverage their advanced platform to further biomarker discovery."

The MasterKey™ solution combines the precision of advanced mass spectrometry with the validated InoKey™ workflow, ensuring high-quality insights for therapeutic and clinical research. For more information about MasterKey™, visit https://www.inoviv.com/masterkey/

About Inoviv



Our mission is to generate novel molecular insights that transform drug development and healthcare globally. We work with leading pharma and biotech companies to deliver highly robust and quantitative biomarker analysis to accelerate the development of life-changing treatments.

We are setting the standard for targeted proteomics. Whether you want to discover treatment-responsive biomarkers, create a custom panel, scale up and validate your own assay for clinical studies, or take advantage of our off-the-shelf targeted panels, we're your trusted partner for proteomics. https://www.inoviv.com/

