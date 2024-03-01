Inoviv Launches NeuroKey-3™, A Quantitative Multiplexed IP-MS Assay to Measure Key Low-Level Markers in Neurodegeneration

NeuroKey-3™ measures key biomarkers implicated in neurodegeneration, covering multiple aspects of Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia pathology, including neuroinflammation (IL-18), synaptic degeneration (NRGN), neurotrophic factor (BDNF), and more.

NeuroKey-3™ is a proprietary method providing absolute quantification of multiple proteins in a single IP-MS assay.

NeuroKey-3™ is now commercially available through Inoviv for drug developers to gather valuable data for their clinical trials.

LONDON, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomarker pioneer, Inoviv, announces the launch of its proprietary NeuroKey-3™ assay, an end-to-end service offering to measure key low-level markers in neurodegeneration in human plasma. The launch of NeuroKey-3™ signifies an important milestone in Inoviv's mission to generate novel molecular insights that transform drug development and healthcare globally. Inoviv will unveil NeuroKey-3™ at AD/PD 2024 on March 5, 2024.

NeuroKey-3™ is the world's first commercially available disease-targeted assay providing absolute quantification from plasma of a unique set of proteins linked to Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia. The comprehensive assay and end-to-end service delivers highly robust and reproducible data to quantify low-level analytes and provides clinical researchers with a full biomarker report containing statistical analysis, graphical data representations, correlation matrices, and quantitative values.

"NeuroKey-3 significantly accelerates clinical trial timelines and offers neurological drug developers a game-changing biomarker strategy that can measure proteins which pharmaceutical companies care about, at the precision needed to enable decision-making and FDA submissions," said Inoviv CEO & co-founder Michael Dove. "NeuroKey-3 provides highly accurate and fully quantitative insights into proteins linked to neurodegeneration and can be adapted to provide definitive data into post-translational modifications, other proteins, lipids, and metabolites."

