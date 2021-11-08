Inovonics Announces Mobile Duress API integration with Rapid Response Monitoring

Now any security dealer or integrator that uses Rapid Response can add Inovonics mobile duress to their portfolio. Tweet this

Said Spencer Moore, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Rapid Response, "We are excited to roll this solution out to our dealers. They will appreciate the added value and new functionality mobile duress affords."

Inovonics mobile duress works in concert with any existing security system, sending location details directly into a central station, video surveillance or access control system, or any other IP-based application. For more information, please visit www.inovonics.com/MobileDuressSolutions.

For more information or to inquire about interview availability, please contact Nikki Williams at Inovonics, at [email protected] or 303-209-7219.

About Rapid Response

Rapid Response Monitoring is a Syracuse, NY headquartered company founded in 1992 as a premier, electronic security monitoring service provider serving a national (and now international) client base that consists of security alarm installers of every type and their customers. www.rrms.com.

About Inovonics

Inovonics is the industry leader in reliable wireless technology for life-safety applications. Inovonics provides flexible, cost-effective solutions to the senior living and commercial security markets by leveraging an extensible cloud platform, purpose-built software, APIs, dependable hardware components and unparalleled network infrastructure. Inovonics technology can be integrated into any cloud or premise-based application. For more information, visit www.inovonics.com.

Contact: Nikki Williams

Marketing Communication Manager

[email protected]

303-209-7219

SOURCE Inovonics

