Inovonics Announces the Retirement of President Mark Jarman and the Appointment of Tom Chittenden as New Inovonics President

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovonics, an industry leader in high-performance wireless sensor networks, announces the retirement of President Mark Jarman and the appointment of Tom Chittenden as President effective April 12, 2021. Mr. Jarman will support the business through the leadership transition period.

Retirement of President Mark Jarman

Mark Jarman has served Inovonics for over 20 years. Starting in 2000, he joined Inovonics as the Director of New Business Development, and following senior leadership roles of increasing commercial responsibility, he was appointed as Inovonics President in 2006.

From Inovonics original Frequency Agile (FA) platform to the self-configuring and highly successful EchoStream® wireless network used to power Inovonics products today, Mr. Jarman has proudly led the Inovonics team through evolutions of technology and growth over the years. Over the last fifteen years, Mark has built the team and enhanced the company's capabilities across the enterprise, including increasing the organization's customer intimacy and focus on customer satisfaction.

Mr. Jarman has played influential roles in changing industry regulations impacting Inovonics' end markets. He has served on the Utility Management and Conservation Association (UMCA) board for over 10 years, joined the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) to guide senior living regulatory activities, and has worked with the Alarm Industry Communications Committee (AICC) to track governmental changes affecting the evolution of wireless spectrum utilization.

Following his 21-year tenure at Inovonics, Mark plans to enjoy retirement by staying active in his many outdoor pursuits and traveling the world with his wife. The Inovonics team wishes him and his family the very best in his upcoming retirement.

Appointment of New Inovonics President Tom Chittenden

Inovonics is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Chittenden as the organization's next president. Mr. Chittenden will lead the next chapters of strategy development and growth of Inovonics high-performance wireless sensor network offerings with an eye to the future, offering cloud-based real-time indoor-location solutions.

"Inovonics has a strong track record of innovation and high-quality delivery," said Chittenden. "I am excited to join Inovonics at this time in its history. I'm confident that the continued innovation and customer focus of our team will ensure we will be the market leader in high-performance wireless sensor network solutions, today and for years to come."

Mr. Chittenden brings more than 20 years of platform hardware and software experience to his new role. Prior to joining Inovonics, he served in various leadership positions at NCR. Most recently, as a Vice President and General Manager of Industry Solutions for NCR, where he drove the portfolio of hardware, software and IoT solutions globally. Prior to joining NCR, Tom held leadership roles in numerous capacities at GE, including driving the GE IoT strategy for the retail oil and gas segment. Tom holds an MBA from the University of South Florida and a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Florida. He will be relocating along with his family to Colorado from Georgia.

If you have any questions regarding this transition, please contact Nikki Williams at Inovonics, at [email protected] or 303-209-7219.

About Inovonics

With more than 30 years of commercial wireless leadership, Inovonics provides high performance wireless sensor networks in industries such as commercial security, senior living, multifamily submetering, commercial monitoring and commercial fire. The EchoStream® family of high-power repeaters combine to create an intelligent mesh-like network, and receivers and gateways allow for integration into a variety of application-specific hardware and software head-ends. For more information, visit www.inovonics.com.

SOURCE Inovonics

Related Links

http://www.inovonics.com

