Inovonics Announces Two New Design Patents for the EN1221S-60 Family of Senior Living Pendants

LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovonics, an industry leader in high-performance wireless sensor networks, is proud to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office recently awarded Inovonics two design patents for its EN1221S-60 family of senior living pendants. Launched in September 2015, the EN1221S-60 pendant is 60% smaller and lighter than Inovonics' previous pendant. Attractive and discreet, the pendant has a smooth shape and polished finish that makes it comfortable for continuous use. It is also waterproof, allowing residents to safely shower or bathe while wearing the pendant. The EN1221S-60 functions over the proven EchoStream® wireless network and is certified for use in UL 2560 listed emergency call systems marketed by Inovonics' business partners.
In the words of Todd Stanley, Senior Product Manager, "The product was designed in collaboration with residents and caregivers at selected senior living communities across the country. Over a period of nine months, they shared their insights and challenged us to deliver a product that improves resident satisfaction and staff productivity. These patents are a tribute to their commitment, and we are grateful for their assistance."
About Inovonics
Inovonics, celebrating 30 years of commercial wireless leadership, provides wireless intrusion and mobile duress devices, senior living and submetering transmitters, environmental sensors, and receivers for integration into a variety of application specific hardware and software. Supporting installation of thousands of devices across a campus, the EchoStream® family of high-power repeaters combine to create an intelligent mesh-like network extending the range of wireless coverage for commercial buildings. For more information, visit www.inovonics.com.
