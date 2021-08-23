INOVUES Taps Former Johnson Controls Executive to Expand New York Presence and Help Building Owners Meet 2024 Emissions Reduction Deadline

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVUES, the window technology company that transforms building facades into energy-efficient systems without replacement or disruption, announced that technology commercialization expert, Thomas Burke, has joined the company as Director of Business Development, expanding the company's presence in New York.

Burke brings over 35 years of experience commercializing cutting-edge technologies. He spent the last 15 years leading the adoption of innovations in indoor air quality, renewable energy, and sustainability for the built environment. Burke has held executive positions at Fortune 500 companies and venture-backed startups, including Johnson Controls, Honeywell, and enVerid, where he sold over a hundred million dollars in energy retrofits.

"Tom's expertise in helping the nation's top commercial real estate owners adopt new retrofit technologies is tremendously valuable," said CEO and Founder Anas Al Kassas. "New York City is poised to radically lower its building energy use. INOVUES' low-carbon retrofit solution is going to help accelerate that transformation."

"INOVUES' insulating glass retrofit technology is a game-changer for the existing building market in New York City," said Burke. "Our high-ROI, non-disruptive retrofit projects provide up to 10 times faster payback periods than traditional window replacement and can be cash-flow positive immediately."

Buildings in New York account for 73% of citywide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and 94% of electricity consumption. Due to the recent Climate Mobilization Act, more than 40,000 buildings in New York City are on a three-year deadline for upgrades to meet the city's local law 97 of 2019 (LL97), one of the most advanced climate-change laws in the US.

Required to reduce building energy use by nearly 40 percent, many building owners face fines of hundreds of thousands of dollars annually if they do not comply by 2024. Small energy conservation measures alone are not enough, and large capital upgrades are expensive, disruptive, and provide unrealistic payback periods. Building owners often choose not to upgrade the facades and windows because of these challenges — despite being responsible for up to 40% of building energy loss. INOVUES' window retrofit system removes those obstacles by offering an alternative solution that provides the same benefits of window replacement at a fraction of the cost and without disruption to the building or occupants.

Backed by global building technology leader Saint-Gobain, INOVUES has received several awards for its patented technology and was featured by Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy in their 2021 Climate Action Playbook as a solution to remedy the significant energy loss from windows in existing buildings — the largest end-user of energy in the US and many other countries.

About INOVUES:

INOVUES transforms existing building facades and windows into high-performing systems that have the latest energy-saving and smart glass innovations without removing or replacing anything at all. Through its patented insulating glass retrofit technology, INOVUES offers building owners a high-ROI, non-disruptive solution to upgrade the windows to save up to 40% on energy consumption, improve occupant thermal and acoustic comfort, and increase the value and sustainability of the building. For more information, visit the INOVUES website.

