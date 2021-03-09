Inovytec & ADS Inc. Sign Strategic Distribution Agreement for Ventway Sparrow Robust Tactical Ventilators

RA'ANANA, Israel, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovytec , a developer of medical devices that address emergency and routine respiratory and cardiac care, announced today that it has signed a distribution agreement with Atlantic Diving Supply Inc. (ADS), a supplier of tactical and operational equipment, apparel and logistical services to the United States Department of Defense and other federal agencies. The agreement centers around Inovytec's Ventway Sparrow Robust, a MIL STD robust and portable advanced ventilator.

"ADS is always looking for pioneering solutions to meet customer demand," said Stephen Hicks, Category Manager-Operational Medicine/Education and Simulation at ADS. "The Ventway Sparrow Robust allows for hospital level care even in complicated, far-forward combat environments. We presented the ventilator to a number of officials before closing this deal and the overwhelming impression was that this was a tool that could change military medicine."

The ventilator features airworthiness approvals (rotary and fixed wing), night vision compatibility, and is operational up to 25,000 feet. It is already in use by the Israeli and Swedish military forces.

"Our agreement with ADS is part of our goal to become a long-term medical supplier for the defense industry," said Udi Kantor, Co-Founder and CEO of Inovytec. "We were looking for a significant partner with extensive experience in the field and we have found just that. Ultimately, we hope that the ventilators lighten the heavy burden that rests with combat medics and helps ensure the highest standards of medical care anytime and anywhere."

"Inovytec is excited to partner with a major player in the American defense sector," said Ronit Steiner, VP Sales & Marketing at Inovytec. "ADS will help us make an impact on the American defense sector and that will ensure a long-term foot hold in this important sector.

The Ventway Sparrow line of ventilators was granted FDA 510(k) clearance at the end of January 2021 after holding emergency FDA EUA clearance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Inovytec

Inovytec, founded in 2011, is a medical device company that develops cutting-edge medical devices with a focus on routine and emergency respiratory and cardiac failures. Inovytec's products are designed to increase the chances of survival of critical medical victims through the improvement of first treatment even in harsh environments. Each device addresses the critical moments of care, from the first minutes after a medical event, to patient transfers and stabilization in hospitals. SALI creates a virtual hospital environment in the field and allows passers-by to act as first responders during emergencies. The Ventway Sparrow family of portable, robust, high-performance ventilators are designed for in-hospital transport, emergency services, military medics, and homecare environments. LUBO™️ can open the upper airway during non-invasive ventilation, CPR, and first-line treatment for trauma patients. Leading hospitals, emergency organizations, militaries, and smart cities around the world have implemented these solutions.

