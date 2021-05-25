Inovytec Named Smart 50 Awards Recipient for Development of Smart Critical Aid Solution, SALI

RA'ANANA, Israel, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovytec , a developer of medical devices that address emergency and routine respiratory and cardiac care, announced today that it has been recognized by the 2021 Smart 50 Awards for the implementation of SALI, a clinically proven, smart critical aid system that enables bystanders to provide treatment to people experiencing a medical emergency. The Smart 50 Awards, in partnership with Smart Cities Connect, Smart Cities Connect Foundation and US Ignite, annually recognize the most innovative and influential global smart city projects.

SALI, housed in a small case, is placed in public areas around a city. When someone experiences a cardiac or medical emergency, a bystander can easily deploy the SALI and place the patient on a headrest inside. The device is equipped with tools for non-invasive airway management, automated oxygen therapy, vital monitoring, and defibrillation. A video screen inside guides the bystander through providing basic first aid and attaching the monitoring tools. SALI also automatically connects to an emergency dispatch center, enabling interactive instruction from a medical professional and real-time-transmission of vital signs for improved treatment and outcomes.

A study of the SALI's implementation in Marburg, Germany found that the SALI reduced time to first medical treatment by six minutes and 12 seconds. This time is critical for improving patient outcomes and reducing neurological damage. SALI was also chosen to be part of a national project in Romania, led by the deputy Minister responsible for Emergency Healthcare and Services. Initial deployment is 240 devices in supermarkets and 140 in the municipal areas of Bucharest.

"The smart city revolution centers on utilizing new technology for the betterment of millions of people," said Inovytec CEO Udi Kantor. "SALI helps cities create connected safe zones within which people are significantly more protected in emergency situations. It empowers community members to be responsible for one another and take action before the arrival of the emergency response team. We are honored to win this award and I'm proud of our team for helping to push patient safety forward."

Inovytec, founded in 2011, is a medical device company that develops cutting-edge medical devices with a focus on routine and emergency respiratory and cardiac failures. Inovytec's products are designed to increase the chances of survival of critical medical victims through the improvement of first treatment even in harsh environments. Each device addresses the critical moments of care, from the first minutes after a medical event, to patient transfers and stabilization in hospitals. SALI creates a virtual hospital environment in the field and allows passers-by to act as first responders during emergencies. The Ventway Sparrow family of portable, robust, high-performance ventilators are designed for in-hospital transport, emergency services, military medics, and homecare environments. LUBO™️ can open the upper airway during non-invasive ventilation, CPR, and first-line treatment for trauma patients. Leading hospitals, emergency organizations, militaries, and smart cities around the world have implemented these solutions.

