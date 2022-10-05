BUCHAREST, Romania, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inowize introduces QBIX, the newest 6-player unattended attraction! Entertainment Venues can offer their guests a memorable experience through engaging 5-8 minute games in a very small footprint: only a 13 ft x 13 square feet cube.

It only takes 3 interactive screens, 1 controller per player, and the fun begins! Plus, enticing gameplay, wind blasts, and motion floor inside the QBIX Portal are elements that create a unique attraction. No straps, no wires, no headsets, and no operator needed!

The QBIX Portal offers guests a complete experience with state-of-the-art technology, such as Augmented Reality, Interactive Screens, and Haptics. The 3 walls inside QBIX invite players to enjoy their fully engaging experience with their friends and family! Inowize Launches QBIX - The 6 Player Unattended Interactive Attraction for Entertainment Venues

Inowize will officially demo QBIX at IAAPA Expo Orlando, Booth #3473 taking place on the 15-18th of November.

"After creating Virtual Reality Experiences for over a decade and seeing how Arkadia 6-Player VR Arena impacted the FEC segment in the last 5 years, we decided to expand our product range.

"Our products have always used cutting-edge technology, so we've explored many ways to immerse guests in experiences and games. However, our mission at Inowize is to create attractions that lift the spirits, get pulses racing and create a one-of-a-kind memory for the players. When developing QBIX - The Interactive Portal of Fun we applied all we knew from working with Virtual Reality and actively considered the needs of the operators in the field. That's how we came up with an attraction that is attendant-free, multi-player, interactive, and overall fun to play," said Claudia Mihalache, CEO at Inowize.

The Games available with QBIX are 3D, high-quality, and fun, inviting up to 6 guests to socialize and compete. No game is the same which allows diversity for a wide demographic. However, the games can also be enjoyed by an individual player!

"This product is exciting for Entertainment Venues. There's a lot of value in an Unattended 6-Player Attraction, especially with such an efficient footprint. Our forecasting shows that with the estimated gross revenue per year, operators can get ROI in as fast as 6 months!" said Stefan Murariu, Business Development Manager at Inowize.

The Demand For QBIX is Showing

The first 8 QBIX Units will be installed by the end of October in an Entertainment Venue, proving that the market is ready for such attendant-free experiences.

More information here: https://bit.ly/QBIX_Inowize

