INOX by Unison Hardware Announces the New Smart Deadbolt

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INOX introduces the cutting-edge cloud-based Smart Deadbolt, our latest innovation in residential and commercial security. Designed with both form and function in mind, the Smart Deadbolt seamlessly integrates advanced technology with robust features, ensuring the highest level of security for your property. The Smart Deadbolt is a perfect solution for residential and commercial openings that benefit from ANSI Grade 1 function and reliability.

The INOX Smart Deadbolt offers advanced functionalities such as onsite or remote locking/unlocking, RFID or passcode credential management, User Identity and Access Management (IAM), and Door Position Monitoring and alerts. The new INOX Smart Deadbolt seamlessly integrates advanced technology with robust features, ensuring the highest level of security for your property. Shown here with a CeraMax C19 ceramic coating and INOX 221 Aurora lever.

Communicating through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, the Smart Deadbolt includes an integrated RFID reader and a keypad that offers three types of passcodes as well as a Touch-to-Lock feature. The Smart Deadbolt meets code compliance for ANSI/BHMA 156.12 and UL 10B/10C with an optional 3-hour fire rating. It offers advanced functionalities such as onsite or remote locking/unlocking, RFID or passcode credential management, User Identity and Access Management (IAM), and Door Position Monitoring and alerts.

The Smart Deadbolt includes a privacy / passage toggle button for enhanced control over access management, which can also be set and scheduled in the INOX Smart App. The App is built on a cloud-based platform that offers scalability and flexibility for future expansion. End-users can effortlessly add and scale up to any number of additional locks, doors, buildings, and users, all seamlessly integrated into the same system and accessible remotely from anywhere.

This lock is offered with eight elegant finishes, including CeraMax™ ceramic coating for added strength and beauty, as well as an available antimicrobial coating. A mechanical key override offers a fail-safe method to access your openings in case of emergencies. Water-resistant gaskets are standard, making this lock suitable for various environments, while emergency power features ensure you're never locked out due to battery discharge. Low battery alerts on the screen and app keep you informed, and our unique voice guide provides step-by-step assistance for operation.

INOX's comprehensive range of smart commercial and residential locks, including mortise, interconnected tubular, cylindrical, deadbolt, and outdoor rated reader-controllers, provides a holistic solution for upgrading security and operational efficiency.

"The new INOX Smart Deadbolt represents a bold step forward," said Qianyan Cheng, Co-founder and VP at INOX. "We're not just adding features—we're redefining what customers should expect from a smart lock. With our cloud-based advanced technology, cost-effective streamlined solutions, and the reliability and aesthetic appeal INOX is known for, we're setting a new standard for both residential and commercial security solutions."

For information about INOX cloud-based Bluetooth Smart Deadbolts and other innovative security solutions, visit www.inoxsmart.com.

About INOX: INOX is a leading provider of innovative door hardware and security solutions for commercial, residential and hospitality applications. With a commitment to quality, reliability, and cutting-edge technology, INOX empowers businesses to safeguard their assets and streamline operations.

