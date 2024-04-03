INOX by Unison Hardware Announces the New Smart Interconnect Tubular Lock

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INOX introduces the IST-IC6500 Smart Interconnect, a tubular Smart Lock that combines luxury design with smart access management. The Smart Interconnect is the newest offering in the INOX Smart product line, which includes smart locking solutions for both swinging and sliding doors.

The Smart Interconnect lock from INOX combines luxury design with smart access management. The Smart Interconnect is a perfect solution for residential, multi-family, Class A Office, and assisted living facilities. This lock offers simple single-action egress by retracting both the latch and the deadbolt when the inside lever is engaged. The Smart Interconnect integrates with a subscription-free Smart App to offer advanced cloud-based access management features, including door status monitoring The new Smart Interconnect lock from INOX by Unison Hardware, shown here in C19 Black CeraMax finish with a Frankfurt 205 lever. Communicating through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, the Smart Interconnect includes an integrated RFID reader with keypad that beautifully complements 14 designer levers and eight elegant finishes. This lock has a unique single design that facilitates new installation and retrofits for both 4” center-to-center and 5.5” center-to-center applications. The new Smart Interconnect lock from INOX by Unison Hardware, shown here in PDV4 Satin Brass finish with a Twilight 244 lever. The keypad offers three types of passcodes as well as a Touch-to-Lock feature. This smart lock has both 2-3/4” and 2-3/8” backsets for maximum door prep compatibility, and thick door kits up to 3 inches are available. The Smart Interconnect includes a motor-driven deadbolt and meets code compliance for ANSI/BHMA 156.12 and UL 10B/10C with a 3-hour fire rating.

"The Smart Interconnect is an important addition to the INOX Smart Lock family," said Qianyan Cheng, INOX cofounder and Vice President. "Our engineers developed a unique single design that facilitates new installation and retrofits for both 4" center-to-center and 5.5" center-to-center applications. This simplifies lock retrofits by eliminating door replacement in many instances."

Communicating through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, the Smart Interconnect includes an integrated RFID reader with keypad that beautifully complements 14 designer levers and eight elegant finishes, including CeraMax™ ceramic coating finish options for added strength and beauty, as well as an available antimicrobial coating. The keypad offers three types of passcodes as well as a Touch-to-Lock feature. This smart lock has both 2-3/4" and 2-3/8" backsets for maximum door prep compatibility, and thick door kits up to 3 inches are available. The Smart Interconnect includes a motor-driven deadbolt and meets code compliance for ANSI/BHMA 156.12 and UL 10B/10C with a 3-hour fire rating. A mechanical key override allows the lock to function without power, and a 9-volt battery jumper gives power to the lock for credential entry if internal battery power has failed.

The Smart Interconnect integrates with a subscription-free Smart App to offer advanced cloud-based access management features, including door status monitoring and scheduled passage/privacy mode. The app offers property owners and managers a platform to create an all-inclusive access management hub with unlimited properties, openings, and users. Multiple levels of users and permissions create an unrivaled access management system for complete customization across an entire portfolio of properties.

INOX Smart locks can be remotely locked, unlocked, and programmed from anywhere in the world when connected to a Wi-Fi gateway. The lock integrates with an optional Door Position Sensor (DPS) to provide remote users with the security of knowing that the door is closed and locked. The Smart Interconnect runs on four AA batteries, so it is a perfect choice for low to medium traffic openings such as residential and office entry doors, gyms, laundry rooms, public restrooms, clubhouses, rooftop access, and more.

INOX is an innovative engineering company serving the residential, commercial, hospitality, and healthcare industries. As experts in door hardware design, manufacturing, and assembly, INOX has supplied locks, pulls, and levers for some of the most beautiful buildings in the world. INOX products continue to revolutionize the industry, from the first designer privacy barn door locks to electric mortise sliding door locks. For more information, visit www.INOXSmart.com and www.INOXProducts.com.

