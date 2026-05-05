INOX Introduces New Art Deco Mechanical Hardware Collection, Combining Architectural Design with Proven Performance

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INOX, a leading provider of architectural door hardware and security solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Art Deco-inspired mechanical hardware collection. Designed with both form and function in mind, this collection reinterprets classic Art Deco geometry through a modern lens, delivering a refined aesthetic while maintaining the durability, reliability, and performance standards expected from INOX products.

Art Deco Mechanical Door Hardware Collection Speed Speed Art Deco 500 Lever with ADE Rosette in 38 Aged Brass Finish FH25 Flush Pull with PD8000 Pocket Door Lock and Trim in 38 Aged Brass Finish

Inspired by the symmetry and strong linear expression of traditional Art Deco design, the collection features clean, stepped detailing and balanced proportions across a comprehensive range of hardware. Rather than replicating historical ornamentation, INOX has developed a contemporary interpretation that integrates seamlessly into modern residential, hospitality, and commercial environments.

The collection includes a full suite of coordinated products, including door levers, rosettes, door pulls, entry handlesets, and door stops. Each component is engineered to ensure visual consistency across openings while supporting a wide range of functional applications. This allows architects and designers to specify a unified hardware solution across entire projects, from private residences to large-scale developments.

Designed to meet the demands of high-use environments, the Art Deco mechanical hardware collection provides a combination of aesthetic refinement and robust performance. Advanced features and functionalities include precision-machined components for smooth operation, secure mounting systems for long-term stability, and compatibility with standard door preparations to streamline specification and installation.

The collection is offered in two premium finishes: PVD38 Aged Brass and 19G Graphite Black. The PVD38 Aged Brass finish delivers a warm, rich appearance while utilizing advanced physical vapor deposition technology to enhance surface hardness and resistance to wear, corrosion, and environmental exposure. The 19G Graphite Black finish provides a deep, matte architectural aesthetic with excellent durability and consistency across product types. Together, these finishes ensure long-term performance while complementing a wide range of interior design palettes.

"Our goal with this collection was to create a modern interpretation of Art Deco that aligns with the expectations of today's architects and designers," said Qianyan Cheng, Co-founder and Vice President at INOX. "We focused on developing a cohesive design language supported by the engineering quality and durability that define INOX products. The result is a collection that offers both visual impact and long-term performance across a wide range of applications."

This new Art Deco collection complements INOX's broader portfolio of architectural hardware solutions, including mechanical locks, smart locking systems, door pulls, and specialty hardware. By providing a coordinated design language across multiple product categories, INOX continues to deliver holistic solutions that support both design intent and functional requirements.

For more information about the INOX Art Deco Mechanical Hardware Collection and other innovative door hardware solutions, visit www.inoxproducts.com or contact Paul Grant at [email protected] or 209.400.8315.

About INOX

INOX is a leading provider of innovative door hardware and security solutions for residential, commercial, hospitality, and healthcare applications. With a commitment to quality, reliability, and advanced engineering, INOX delivers products that combine durability, performance, and refined design.

SOURCE INOX by Unison Hardware